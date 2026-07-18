Ram Temple donation theft: SIT to submit interim report to SC on Monday

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Meanwhile, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya is undertaking a unique 10-day purification ritual, including the recitation of Vishnu Sahasranama Stotra, to ‘atone’ for a donation theft.

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The SIT was initially given 15 days to complete the probe and its tenure subsequently extended by another 15 days. The three-member SIT was constituted by the Uttar Pradesh Government on June 13 at the request of the trust.

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It comprises Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Inspector General of Police Kiran S and Special Secretary (Finance) Neel Ratan.

The SIT had submitted its nine-page preliminary probe report to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad on June 23. Following this, the Ayodhya police registered an FIR against eight persons who were allegedly involved in the embezzlement. The eight accused have been arrested.

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Former temple trust General Secretary Champat Rai and former trustee Anil Mishra tendered their resignations, which were accepted by the trust at its July 6 meeting.

The trust will hold another round of meeting in Ayodhya on July 22 to discuss the SIT’s findings and consider corrective measures based on its recommendations.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the state government was waiting for the SIT’s findings and would take strict action against all those found guilty.