 ‘Ram temple ground floor to be completed by December-end, pran pratishtha on January 22’ : The Tribune India

  • India
  • ‘Ram temple ground floor to be completed by December-end, pran pratishtha on January 22’

‘Ram temple ground floor to be completed by December-end, pran pratishtha on January 22’

Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will formally invite PM Modi for consecration ceremony during which idol of Ram Lalla will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple

‘Ram temple ground floor to be completed by December-end, pran pratishtha on January 22’

Construction work underway for the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, in Ayodhya. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, September 26

The construction of the ground floor of the three-storey Ram temple in Ayodhya will be completed by December-end, and the consecration ceremony is expected to take place on January 22, temple Construction Committee Chairperson Nripendra Mishra has said.

In an interview to PTI, he also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take part in an event related to the ‘pran pratishtha’ on any day during January 20-24. The final date is yet to be communicated by the Prime Minister’s Office, he said.

Mishra also said work is underway to design an apparatus that will be installed on the ‘shikhar’ of the temple, which will make sun rays fall momentarily on the forehead of the deity in the sanctum sanctorum on the day of Ram Navami every year.

It is being built in Bengaluru and its design is being overseen by scientists, he added.

The Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, and an institute in Pune have jointly created a computerised programme for this, Mishra said.

The Supreme Court in a 2019 verdict had paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a “prominent” place in the holy town of Uttar Pradesh.

The court had ruled that the 2.77 acres of the disputed land where the demolished 16th century-era Babri Masjid once stood will remain with a Central government receiver and be handed over to the trust within three months of the ruling for the construction of the temple.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will formally invite Prime Minister Modi for the consecration ceremony during which the idol of Ram Lalla will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The temple trust has decided to start the process of the consecration of Ram Lalla after Makar Sankranti on January 14, and observe a 10-day ritual of Ram Lalla’s ‘pran pratishtha’ (consecration).

The Ram temple in Ayodhya is likely to open for devotees on January 24 after the consecration of Ram Lalla idol, Mishra, a member of the trust, had said in June.

In response to a query during the interview, Mishra did not reject the suggestion that the ceremony taking place ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls shall have political implications.

“It was planned to complete the construction of the ground floor of the temple by December 2023 and this work will definitely be completed within the stipulated time,” he said.

He said the temple is being constructed with a vision that its structure will last at least 1,000 years.

The ‘pran pratishtha’ will be started in consultation with knowledgable saints and sages, Mishra added.

He said a committee under the trust’s general secretary Champat Rai has been set up which is working the details of this planned ceremony.

“When the ceremony takes place on January 22 next year, then there is a huge rush expected. The trust has urged people to see it from their homes, villages (via television broadcast),” the chairman of the temple’s construction committee said.

The Prime Minister’s Office is yet to inform as to on what date he will attend the ‘pran pratistha’-related ceremony, Mishra said, adding the trust will announce it when the final programme comes.

But it is expected to be during January 20-24 as after that the PM will be very busy with Republic Day and other programmes, Mishra said.

When asked about the plan for devotees who will come after the consecration ceremony, he said, they will get 15-20 seconds time to for a ‘darshan’, but they will be satisfied with the overall experience at the temple complex.

On the temple architecture and construction material, Mishra said, iron has not been used in its construction, and copper has been used to link stone blocks.

The built-up area of the temple is 2.5 acres and if one includes the ‘parikrama path’ the total area of the complex is about eight acres, he said.

Ninety bronze panels will depict the life and duties performed by Lord Ram, he added.

He also said about Rs 900 crore has been spent so far on the temple’s construction, and it is estimated that about Rs 1,700 crore to 1,800 crore will be spent on the overall construction of the complex.

Mishra said some artefacts were unearthed during excavations by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and some objects were found during the temple’s groundbreaking and construction work.

Some of these items have been placed safely under the custody of the trust, Mishra said. “After taking permission from the ASI, we will display these in a proposed museum.”

Asked about the invitees for the consecration ceremony, he said, a preliminary list of 10,000 people is being prepared, which will include saints, seers, people associated with Ram temple movement etc, he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

'Students mustn't go to Canada till they've Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee'

2
Haryana

Gurugram to implement GRAP rules from October 1 to check pollution, says senior civic official

3
Trending

6 men and 2 vehicles were involved in Hardeep Nijjar's killing: Report

4
Chandigarh

Head of AFT’s Chandigarh Bench transferred; Bar terms it an assault on judicial independence

5
Diaspora

Canadian Sikhs stage protests against Indian government over Nijjar killing

6
Punjab

Congress killed your desire to become CM, Bhagwant Mann's dig at Partap Bajwa after his 32 AAP MLAs in touch claim

7
Chandigarh

Zirakpur: 4-ft-deep pit on VIP Road claims biker’s life

8
World

Canada issues fresh travel advisory; asks its citizens in India to 'stay vigilant and exercise caution' in context of recent developments

9
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau issues lookout notice against Manpreet Badal in corruption case

10
India

Canadian Sikh protests outside Indian mission in Toronto off to a muted start

Don't Miss

View All
‘Students mustn’t go to Canada till they’ve Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee’
Jalandhar

'Students mustn't go to Canada till they've Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee'

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team
Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

Largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress
Science Technology

World’s largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed
Trending

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed

Amid India-Canada row, students’ immigration not directly affected
Amritsar

Amid India-Canada row, students' immigration not directly affected

NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Top News

EAM Jaishankar asks UN member states not to allow ‘political convenience’ to determine responses to terrorism, extremism

EAM Jaishankar asks UN member states not to allow ‘political convenience’ to determine responses to terrorism, extremism

Asserted that the days when a few nations set the agenda and...

DGGI slaps Rs 55,000 crore tax notices to Dream11, other online gaming firms

Dream11 moves Bombay High Court against GST show cause notices

Challenges the levy of 28 per cent GST retrospectively on be...

‘I thought of saying a lot, but...’, says judge amid SC dismay over pendency of 70 Collegium recommendations

‘I thought of saying a lot, but...’, says judge amid SC dismay over pendency of 70 Collegium recommendations

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul says there is 7-month hiatus sinc...

Punjab Police issue lookout notice against Manpreet Badal in corruption case

Punjab Vigilance Bureau issues lookout notice against Manpreet Badal in corruption case

Bathinda court also issues arrest warrant against former fin...

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain suffers cardiac arrest, admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

A former Union minister, Shahnawaz is one of the national sp...


Cities

View All

Father, son shot dead by inebriated relative

Father, son shot dead by inebriated relative

Security beefed up ahead of Northern Zonal Council meet

SGPC holds online meeting of Int'l Sikh Advisory Board

Contaminated water supply, choked sewer irk residents

NZC meeting: Bhagwant Mann takes stock of meet arrangements in Amritsar

Manpreet used his political clout to purchase plots, claims Vigilance

Manpreet Badal used his political clout to purchase plots, claims Punjab Vigilance Bureau

Women protest for Rs 1,000 poll promise in Bathinda

Police 'brutality' against lawyer: Muktsar SP, CIA in-charge among 6 booked

Manpreet Badal booked in Bathinda land-purchase case, Vigilance Bureau raids Muktsar village house of ex-finance minister

Two detained in ex-Finance Minister’s plot purchase case

AFT’s Chandigarh head transferred: Bar association terms it assault on judicial independence, abstains from work

AFT’s Chandigarh head transferred: Bar association asks members to abstain from work

Manoj Tripathi appointed BBMB chairman

Chandigarh MC orders chargesheets against 3 erring officers

Property 'grab' case: 5-member panel report led to reinstatement of Chandigarh cops

Panjab University issue to crop up at zonal council meeting

Rs 20 crore jewellery heist: Burglars drills into shop in Delhi, flee with ornaments

Rs 20 crore jewellery heist: Burglars drill into shop in Delhi, flee with ornaments

Woman shot dead in Greater Noida by 2 unidentified motorcycle-borne men

Atishi asks Education Dept to release funds

Two men kidnap, kill friend in northeast Delhi, 1 arrested

3 held for selling stolen cars using forged papers

Govt offices no exception to municipal woes

Govt offices no exception to municipal woes

'Students mustn't go to Canada till they've Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee'

City resident nabbed with illegal weapons

Sidhupur Government Primary School building declared unsafe

Gang of vehicle lifters busted, 1 held

Ludhiana district emerges most preferred investment destination in Punjab

Ludhiana district emerges most preferred investment destination in Punjab

Minister: Civic body chief to probe overcharging at parking lots in Ludhiana

All govt hospitals to be fully automated soon, says Principal Secy

Man found dead in park not admitted to hospital: Probe

Ludhiana: ASI caught taking Rs 4K bribe

MC begins sterilisation of street dogs in city

MC begins sterilisation of street dogs in city

Patiala: House of Gurcharan Singh Tohra’s kin ‘attacked’, probe underway

Front seeks withdrawal of fee for hard copies of certificates

Businessmen hit by shifting of bus stand

College observes awareness week