Ramappa Temple: Centre moves to declare 13th-century Shiva temple as ‘monument of national importance’

The Union Ministry of Culture today issued an Extraordinary Gazette Notification announcing the Central Government’s intention to declare the historic Shiva temple at Palampet in Mulugu district of Telangana as a monument of national importance.

The temple, popularly known as Ramappa Temple, is a 13th-century UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is known for its Kakatiya architecture and “floating bricks”.

Built around 1213 CE by Recharla Rudra under Kakatiya ruler Ganapati Deva, it is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The notification has been issued by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) under the provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

It says the Centre is of the opinion that the ancient monument specified in the annexed site plan and schedule qualifies as a monument of national importance.

In exercise of powers under Section 4(1) of the Act, the Government has formally given notice of its intent to bring the monument under central protection.

The monument identified in the schedule is the Shiva temple located in Palampet village, Mulugu district, Telangana.

The Government has invited objections, if any, from interested persons within two months from the date of publication of the notification.

Objections can be submitted to the Director General, ASI, at 24 Tilak Marg, New Delhi-110001, or via email at dg.asi@gov.in.

The notification clarifies that any objections received within the stipulated period will be duly considered by the Central Government before taking a final decision on declaring the monument as one of national importance.

India has around 3697 monuments of national importance, managed by ASI, the highest being in Uttar Pradesh followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

These sites are generally over 100 years old and considered to have significant historical, archaeological, or artistic interest.