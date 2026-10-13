Ramlila Maidan has only 3 dates open for protests till year-end, booking costs Rs 1.21 lakh a day

Ramlila Maidan, one of three venues designated by the Delhi Police for protests and demonstrations after Jantar Mantar was de-notified, has only three dates available for booking until the end of the year, PTI reported. December 29, 30 and 31 are currently open, according to officials.

The 12-acre ground, which can accommodate around 50,000 people, requires an initial payment of Rs 1.21 lakh for a day's booking, including taxes and a refundable security deposit. The limited availability and high costs have raised questions about how accessible the venue will be for political parties, protest groups and resident associations seeking to organise demonstrations.

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The development comes a day after Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar issued a standing order on October 11 de-notifying Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site and naming Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground in north Delhi and CBD Ground in east Delhi as the new venues. Police said a revised standard operating procedure for protests at the three locations would be issued separately.

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Booking the ground costs Rs 1.21 lakh

Officials said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) charges Rs 50,000 per day to book Ramlila Maidan, apart from a refundable security deposit of Rs 55,000. With taxes included, the initial payment works out to Rs 1.21 lakh.

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The booking process is handled by the MCD's horticulture department, which grants permission to use the ground. Applicants must first obtain a no-objection certificate from the Delhi Police before the civic body clears the booking.

A small portion of the ground can be used free of charge for protests and gatherings, but its capacity is limited to around 150 people — far below the requirements of large demonstrations.

The charges could prove prohibitive for organisations and resident groups, particularly when compared with Jantar Mantar, where protesters did not have to pay such booking fees.

"If given up for protest without any fees, the civic body will stand to lose at least Rs 50,000 plus per day," an official said.

AAP questions whether venue is available

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has questioned the decision to designate Ramlila Maidan as a protest venue, citing existing bookings at the ground.

AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the government of misleading citizens, pointing out that two Ramlila performances had already occupied the venue.

"Govt played another fraud with its citizens. The Ramlila Maidan is occupied with two Ramlilas," he said in a post on X.

"How can one hold a protest here? Do they want to create chaos?" he asked.

Civic officials said the ground had already been booked for various programmes and festivities, with major events, including Dussehra and Diwali, scheduled during the coming weeks.

Traffic concerns add to challenges

The location of Ramlila Maidan has also raised concerns over traffic management. The ground lies in a busy commercial area near three hospitals and the MCD headquarters, where large gatherings can put considerable pressure on surrounding roads.

During major events, police often convert the two-way Asaf Ali Road into a one-way stretch and divert traffic heading towards Deshbandhu Gupta Road to the parallel Jawaharlal Nehru Marg.

Both roads are already congested and affected by encroachments, officials said.

An official recalled that a BJP rally at the ground in 2014 had caused a traffic jam stretching nearly 4 km to ITO, despite the event taking place on a Sunday, when traffic volumes are generally lower.

From a pond to a landmark of political protests

Ramlila Maidan has played a prominent role in Delhi's political history. According to officials, the area was a pond until 1930, when it was filled and levelled to facilitate Ramlila performances. The tradition began in 1932 and continues to this day.

After Independence, the area was developed in 1951 to provide livelihoods to refugees who had arrived from Pakistan. It subsequently emerged as a major venue for political rallies and public gatherings.

In 1952, Syama Prasad Mookerjee launched a satyagraha at the ground demanding the complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir into the Indian Union. Jawaharlal Nehru addressed large public meetings there in 1956 and 1957. A permanent stage was built in 1962 for a public event honouring Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to India.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi addressed a rally there after India's victory over Pakistan in 1971. A public meeting was also held at the ground on November 26, 1974, in honour of Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev.

On June 25, 1975, the day the Emergency was declared, socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee addressed a rally at the venue.

In more recent years, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took oath at Ramlila Maidan in 2013, 2015 and 2020.

Despite its designation as one of Delhi's three new protest venues, the ground's limited availability, booking costs and logistical challenges could complicate efforts to organise large demonstrations in the capital.