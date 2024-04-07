Ramtek, once ex-PM Narasimha’s segment, no more Congress bastion

Tribune News Service

Nagpur, April 6

Just 50 km away from Nagpur is located Ramtek, a small town where it is said that famous poet Kalidasa composed his love epic ‘Meghdoot’. A couple of millennia down the line, this place, now a Lok Sabha seat, seems to be scripting a story of its own for the forthcoming General Election.

The electoral contest here looks set for an interesting turn as both the Maha Vikas Aghadi and Mahayuti are set for a face-off when the seat goes to the polls in the first phase on April 19. A key Vidarbha seat from where former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao was a two-time Lok Sabha MP, in 1984 and 1989, it has witnessed a lot of drama in the last couple of days after original Congress candidate Rashmi Barve had to make way for her husband, Shyam Kumar Barve, following the ruling of the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court on April 4 that granted interim stay on the cancellation of her caste validity certificate but refused intervention in the Lok Sabha poll nomination process.

As her nomination was cancelled, her husband, who had filed nominations as a dummy candidate, foreseeing the legal tangle, became the official Congress candidate from Ramtek.

On the other hand, sitting MP Krupal Tumane, who had won in 2019 as the undivided Shiv Sena candidate and had joined the Shiv Sena (Shinde group), was refused the ticket. In his place, state chief minister Eknath Shinde has fielded former Congress MLA Raju Parwe. He had only recently joined the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena. Both candidates may face a tough challenge, as the BJP, which wanted to nominate its own candidate from Ramtek, may play spoilsport. Even Tumane’s disgruntled supporters could try and sabotage Parwe’s campaign.

On the other hand, Congress’ Kishore Gajbhiye, who had lost to Tumane in 2019 and was overlooked by the party for renomination, has entered the fray as an independent, which may cause some concern for Barve. Ramtek had long been a Congress bastion as besides Rao, several leaders had won from here, including former Union Minister Mukul Wasnik.

