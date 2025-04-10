Rana’s extradition: Israel thanks India for persistence in bringing 26/11 terrorists to justice

Israel welcomed the extradition of Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana from the US to India. Ambassador of Israel to India Reuven Azar, in a video statement, said, “We are encouraged to hear about the extradition to India of one of the perpetrators of the terrible and horrendous terrorist attacks that occurred in Mumbai on November 26, 2008, which claimed the lives of over 170 innocent civilians, including Israelis. I’d like to thank the Government of India for its persistence in bringing the terrorists to justice.”

Rana, a 64-year-old Canadian national of Pakistani origin, was brought to India nearly 16 years after the attack, which paralysed the country’s financial capital in 2008. He’s said to be an associate of David Coleman Headley, a key conspirator in the Mumbai attacks. India sought Rana’s extradition, who security agencies claim was an ex-Pakistan army captain, on charges of forgery and criminal breach of trust, alleging he used his US immigration entity to forge documents that aided the 26/11 mastermind in planning the Mumbai attacks.

Rana reportedly travelled to Mumbai between November 11 and 21, 2008, via Dubai, UAE. During his stay at Hotel Renaissance in Powai, he allegedly reviewed logistical preparations for the attacks. After exhausting his legal options, Rana was extradited from the US following a Supreme Court rejection of his final appeal. He was detained at Metropolitan Detention Centre in Los Angeles before his extradition.

The 2008 Mumbai attacks targeted railway stations, luxury hotels, and Chabad House, a Jewish outreach centre.