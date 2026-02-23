DT
Home / India / Ranchi-Delhi air ambulance with 7 on board crashes in Jharkhand’s Chatra  

Ranchi-Delhi air ambulance with 7 on board crashes in Jharkhand’s Chatra  

The aircraft went down in Kasaria Panchayat after losing contact with air traffic control mid-route

article_Author
Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:38 PM Feb 23, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Beechcraft C90 aircraft, bearing registration VT-AJV, had taken off from Ranchi at 19:11 IST and was headed for Delhi as part of an air ambulance service. Video grabs: Social media
A medical evacuation flight operated by Redbird Airways crashed in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Monday evening. The air ambulance was carrying seven persons, including a doctor and a patient and two crew members.

The aircraft went down in Kasaria Panchayat after losing contact with air traffic control mid-route, triggering an urgent search and rescue operation.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Beechcraft C90 aircraft, bearing registration VT-AJV, had taken off from Ranchi at 19:11 IST and was headed for Delhi as part of an air ambulance service.

The aircraft established contact with Kolkata air traffic control during the flight, but communication was abruptly lost around 19:34 IST. Radar contact was also severed at roughly 100 nautical miles south-east of Varanasi, raising immediate concern among aviation authorities.

DGCA officials said the crash site was later traced to Kasaria Panchayat in Jharkhand’s Chatra district, where local administration teams rushed to initiate search and rescue efforts. The condition of those on board was not immediately confirmed, as teams continued operations at the site late into the evening.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has been mobilised and will conduct a detailed probe into the circumstances leading to the crash. Authorities said a team is being dispatched to the site to begin the investigation.

Further details are awaited.

