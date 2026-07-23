Randeep Surjewala gives adjournment notice in Rajya Sabha, seeks discussion on NEET paper leak

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala on Thursday gave a notice for the suspension of all business in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the NEET paper leak, police action against protesting students and education reforms.

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"I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion for the suspension of business listed for July 23, 2026.

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"That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day for an immediate discussion on the systemic crisis in India's examination system," Surjewala said in his notice.

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He said it is particularly important in light of the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 following allegations of an organised paper-leak network, which affected more than 22 lakh candidates, and repeated paper leaks across at least 65 recruitment examinations, which exposed continuing systemic failures despite statutory safeguards.

The Congress MP pointed out that serious deficiencies in the implementation of the CBSE On-Screen Marking (OSM) system have resulted in widespread complaints regarding evaluation, transparency and procedural fairness, causing profound academic, financial and mental distress to lakhs of students, including at least 93 reported NEET-linked student suicides over the past five years.