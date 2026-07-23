DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Randeep Surjewala gives adjournment notice in Rajya Sabha, seeks discussion on NEET paper leak

Randeep Surjewala gives adjournment notice in Rajya Sabha, seeks discussion on NEET paper leak

Surjewala says in his notice ‘that this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day for an immediate discussion on the systemic crisis in India's examination system’

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:55 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police and security personnel stand guard during a protest organised by Cockroach Janta Party at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, on Thursday, July 23, 2026. PTI
Advertisement

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala on Thursday gave a notice for the suspension of all business in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the NEET paper leak, police action against protesting students and education reforms.

Advertisement

"I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion for the suspension of business listed for July 23, 2026.

Advertisement

"That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day for an immediate discussion on the systemic crisis in India's examination system," Surjewala said in his notice.

Advertisement

He said it is particularly important in light of the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 following allegations of an organised paper-leak network, which affected more than 22 lakh candidates, and repeated paper leaks across at least 65 recruitment examinations, which exposed continuing systemic failures despite statutory safeguards.

The Congress MP pointed out that serious deficiencies in the implementation of the CBSE On-Screen Marking (OSM) system have resulted in widespread complaints regarding evaluation, transparency and procedural fairness, causing profound academic, financial and mental distress to lakhs of students, including at least 93 reported NEET-linked student suicides over the past five years.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts