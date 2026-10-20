Ranka, Das’ custody extended by 2 days over peace concerns

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das will remain in jail for two more days after their judicial custody was extended on Monday in the case linked to their entry into Jantar Mantar.

The two were detained on October 13 after allegedly scaling the locked gates of Jantar Mantar, which was recently denotified as a designated protest site. They were arrested and sent to five-day judicial custody on October 14.

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On Monday, Ranka and Das were produced before a Special Executive Magistrate at the Mandir Marg police station for the proceedings before being taken back to Tihar Jail. They will now be produced before the magistrate on Wednesday. The case has been transferred to Delhi Police crime branch.

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In its order, the court recorded the police’s contention that the two had breached the bonds furnished on October 11 and that there were concerns over a possible breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity. The police also cited alleged calls to the public to assemble at Jantar Mantar.

The court said the grounds of apprehension placed before it suggested a concern over their conduct and habitual protests at denotified areas.

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The CJP has alleged that the proceedings are being delayed to prevent the release of its leaders. The party maintains that Ranka and Das entered Jantar Mantar to unfurl the national flag and raise slogans, while continuing to challenge the removal of the site’s status as a designated protest venue.

Following Monday’s order, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke launched a direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning whether keeping two young leaders in jail amounted to strength.

“Strength is not in hiding behind the police or the court. Strength is when you know what the consequences could be, and despite that you do not remain silent,” Dipke said.

Referring to Das (27), Dipke said the CJP leader had once told him that he would not be able to spend even a day in jail. Yet, after five days in custody, he said, Das appeared in court smiling even after learning that his custody had been extended.

CJP legal head Ratna Singh accused the Delhi Police and the state authorities of obstructing proceedings before the Special Executive Magistrate, alleging that a hearing scheduled for noon was delayed by several hours.

The court also rejected fresh sureties produced for the two after finding discrepancies in the documents and directed them to furnish fresh sureties.

The arrests came amid the CJP’s campaign against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the special intensive revision of electoral rolls. The party has alleged that the revision threatens voters’ rights and has made it a central issue of its protests.