Ranveer Allahbadia moves SC against FIRs lodged over his remarks in YouTube show   

Ranveer Allahbadia moves SC against FIRs lodged over his remarks in YouTube show   

A Bench led by CJI Sanjiv Khanna refuses to grant immediate hearing; says a date has already been assigned for hearing
Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:42 AM Feb 14, 2025 IST
Ranveer Allahbadia's lawyer sought urgent hearing on the grounds that Allahbadia has been summoned today by the Assam Police. Photo: X@BeerBicepsGuy
YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia on Friday moved the Supreme Court challenging multiple FIRs lodged against him for allegedly making certain vulgar comments in a recent episode of ‘India’s Got Latent’.

Podcaster Allahbadia's remarks on parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show 'India's Got Latent' triggered a controversy, leading to several FIRs being lodged against him.

Advocate Abhinav Chandrachud mentioned his petition before a Bench led by CJI Sanjiv Khanna, which refused to grant an immediate hearing.

Noting that it’s a fresh matter, the Bench said a date has already been assigned for hearing.

The show — which included Allahbadia - known as BeerBiceps, comedian Samay Raina and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani — hit headlines as the panelists were seen using vulgar language.

Several FIRs were lodged against Allahbadia and others in Maharashtra and Assam over the alleged controversial comments.

Many political leaders, including Mahapatra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis, openly slammed Allanbadia and others for alleged use of obscene and vulgar language in the show.

Admitting that his comments were inappropriate, Allahbadia — who was given the Disruptor of the Year award at the National Creators Award by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year — has issued a public apology.

