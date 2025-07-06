DT
Home / India / Rape accused drank alcohol in college after crime: WB cops

Rape accused drank alcohol in college after crime: WB cops

PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 06:49 AM Jul 06, 2025 IST
Monojit Mishra, prime accused in the gangrape of a student at South Calcutta Law College, along with his two aides spent time drinking liquor inside the institute's guard room after the crime on June 25, before heading out for the night, an investigating officer said on Saturday.

The trio then went to a dhaba on EM Bypass for dinner before returning to their respective homes the next morning.

