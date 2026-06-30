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Home / India / Rape case of minor: SC notice to Rajasthan on Asaram’s plea challenging Rajasthan HC judgment

Rape case of minor: SC notice to Rajasthan on Asaram’s plea challenging Rajasthan HC judgment

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Sheel Nagu issues notice to the state government and seeks its reply within 2 weeks

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:06 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought response from the Rajasthan government on a plea filed by self-styled godman Asaram challenging an order of the state high court which had upheld his conviction and life sentence in the rape case of a minor in 2013.

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A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Sheel Nagu issued notice to the state government and sought its reply within two weeks.

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"We are not granting bail now. Subject to hearing the state we will consider if there is grave necessity to grant bail like in condition where his life is in danger," the bench observed orally.

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The Rajasthan High Court had on May 27 upheld Asaram's conviction in the case but acquitted him of charges related to gang-rape and penetrative sexual assault on a child under the IPC and POCSO Act.

Asaram was convicted on April 25, 2018 for sexually assaulting a minor student at his ashram and was sentenced to life imprisonment under multiple provisions of the IPC, POCSO Act, and Juvenile Justice Act.

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