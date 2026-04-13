The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Ghaziabad Police to share with the victim’s father a copy of the charge sheet filed against accused in the case of rape and murder of a four-year-old girl in Ghaziabad last month.

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“Go through it. If you feel there are some gaps and an SIT is required... We are not closing the issue,” a Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi told senior counsel N Hariharan who represented the victim’s father, a daily wager, who has sought a court-monitored probe either by the CBI or a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

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"In our over anxiety of constituting the SIT, let’s not delay the process," the Bench said, posting the matter for further hearing next week.

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The direction came after Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati submitted a status report on behalf of the Ghaziabad Police and told the Bench that a charge sheet was filed on April 3 under appropriate sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

She said the charge sheet has been filed under stricter sections of the POCSO Act and that cognizance has also been taken by the trial court.

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The CJI said it’s disturbing that when someone comes to the court, you say a charge sheet has been filed.

However, the ASG clarified that the Charge sheet was filed before the victim’s father moved the top court.

The Bench also directed Khajan Singh Mannvi Health Care and St Joseph Hospital – the two private hospitals —which allegedly denied treatment to the victim who was later declared dead at a government hospital, to file affidavits clarifying their respective stand on the allegations. The top court made it clear that no further time will be granted to them.

Hariharan alleged that the two private hospitals hastened the victim's death. “We have lost a four-year-old child because medical intervention was not offered. This court has directed that medical treatment can't be refused. The Child could have survived if treatment was offered,” he submitted. He alleged that the FIR did not talk about rape at all.

"There was reluctance in lodging FIR, reluctance in investigation, everything," said the Bench which had on April 10 expressed shock over the rape and murder of the four-year-old girl. It had directed the Ghaziabad Police Commissioner, Nandgram SHO and the Investigating Officer of the case to appear before it on Monday with complete records of the case.

The officers appeared before the court. However, the Bench allowed the Ghaziabad Police Commissioner to leave as there was a law-and-order situation in some parts of Noida and Ghaziabad due to labour unrest following a request made by ASG Bhati. An ACP, the SHO concerned and the IO remained present during the proceedings.

Hariharan alleged that the day the father tried to lodge a report he was beaten up. “A daily wager… Now they are hounding him to withdraw this petition. He has been shifted from UP to Delhi. There is a video recording of the child breathing after the incident. Why are they not taking it on record? It is highly disturbing!,” Hariharan submitted.

“We understand your concern as a bereaved parent...but prosecution should be targeted more towards the person against whom the allegation is made,” the Bench told Hariharan.

On March 16, the victim was allegedly lured away by a neighbour on the pretext of buying chocolates.

When the child did not return, her father went out searching for her only to find her lying unconscious and soaked in blood. The two private hospitals in Ghaziabad allegedly refused to admit the bleeding child who was eventually declared dead at a government hospital.