Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the appointment of Pralhad Joshi as Union Education Minister, alleging that a person who had defended those convicted in the Bilkis Bano case should not have been given charge of the ministry.

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Addressing reporters in the Parliament complex, Rahul alleged that Joshi had stood by the Bilkis Bano convicts and added that such a person was unfit to head the Education Ministry.

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He said it was unacceptable that the country’s Education Minister was someone who had spoken in defence of those convicted of rape, adding that no one who sought to shield such convicts deserved to occupy such an important public office.

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Questioning the PM’s decision, Rahul said there was no shortage of ministers in the Union Cabinet who could have been entrusted with the Education Ministry. Instead, the Prime Minister chose a person whose stand on the Bilkis Bano case had invited widespread criticism, he added.

Joshi recently assumed charge as the Union Education Minister after replacing Dharmendra Pradhan, who resigned following weeks of student protests, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

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