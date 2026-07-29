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Home / India / ‘Rapists’ defender’ unfit to be Education Minister: Rahul slams PM for picking Joshi

‘Rapists’ defender’ unfit to be Education Minister: Rahul slams PM for picking Joshi

Joshi recently assumed charge as the Union Education Minister after replacing Dharmendra Pradhan, who resigned following weeks of student protests, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:05 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addresses the media during the Monsoon session of Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: PTI
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Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the appointment of Pralhad Joshi as Union Education Minister, alleging that a person who had defended those convicted in the Bilkis Bano case should not have been given charge of the ministry.

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Addressing reporters in the Parliament complex, Rahul alleged that Joshi had stood by the Bilkis Bano convicts and added that such a person was unfit to head the Education Ministry.

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He said it was unacceptable that the country’s Education Minister was someone who had spoken in defence of those convicted of rape, adding that no one who sought to shield such convicts deserved to occupy such an important public office.

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Questioning the PM’s decision, Rahul said there was no shortage of ministers in the Union Cabinet who could have been entrusted with the Education Ministry. Instead, the Prime Minister chose a person whose stand on the Bilkis Bano case had invited widespread criticism, he added.

Joshi recently assumed charge as the Union Education Minister after replacing Dharmendra Pradhan, who resigned following weeks of student protests, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

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Priyanka’s remarks expunged in Parliament

Similar remarks by Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi targeting Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi during the Lok Sabha proceedings today were expunged from parliamentary records, said sources. TNS

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