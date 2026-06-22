Rare BJP-RSS meet caps party reset process, shake up soon

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Present in the meeting to stamp nuances of the rejig were top strategist Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin and Rajnath Singh from the BJP and RSS joint general secretary Arun Kumar, BJP general secretary organisation BL Santosh and national joint secretary organisation Shiv Prakash from the RSS.

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Insiders described the meeting as crucial and said it is not routine for leaders of the two outfits to meet in the heart of the capital, knowing fully well that the engagement would become public. "The RSS likes to keep its engagements with the BJP very private. But when its leaders attend such meetings — as the one hosted by the Defence Minister in Delhi this week — it is evident that they want to make a statement," said a source adding that the organisational review process appears to have concluded now and was expected to be unveiled any day.

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The meeting itself was scheduled keeping the Hindu calendar in mind and at the end of Adhik Maas, which was observed this year from May 17 to June 15. Falling in the month of Jyeshtha, this extra lunar month is dedicated to charity and pilgrimage and new life events are postponed until after the month ends.

Changes are now expected from top to bottom in the BJP party structure, which currently follows the following priority line up — four member Margdarshak Mandal (consisting of PM Narendra Modi, veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi and Rajnath Singh) at the head of the organisation; 12 member Parliamentary Board, the highest decision making body of the BJP; 14-member Central Election Committee which clears all election tickets; 11 national vice presidents; seven national general secretaries; 11 national secretaries and others.

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The RSS is learnt to have urged the BJP to reconstitute the Parliamentary Board. Sangh, sources indicate, favours the inclusion of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in this body. Reported theft of Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations also figured among discussion points, it is learnt, with both the BJP and the RSS taking a serious view of the matter and taking note of the Uttar Pradesh government setting up an SIT to probe the charges.

BJP national general secretary segment will be redone comprehensively with only two serving general secretaries — Sunil Bansal and Dushyant Gautam — currently not members of the Rajya Sabha. Others are in the upper house with Tarun Chugh and Vinod Tawde latest to enter. Radha Mohan Das Agarwal's tenure ends today and he has not been renominated.

It remains to be seen if the BJP will replace Chugh and Tawde in line with the party's one man one post rule. This rule has not, however, kept Arun Singh and Agarwal from staying in both roles -- MP and general secretary.

Sources say the progress of some Chief Ministers is also under review ahead of the next round of elections in states. The case in point in PM replacing late Vijay Rupani with Bhupender Patel on the eve of 2022 Gujarat elections.

Some BJP veterans may be moved as governors.

Following the organisational overhaul by BJP chief Nitin Nabin, Prime Minister Modi is expected to redo his cabinet. It remains to be seen if the BJP accommodates rebels from various parties who are turning saffron of late and helping break up the broad Congress led INDIA bloc.

Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde has aided a second split in Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena faction; Trinamool Congress leaders Sudip Bandopadhyay and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar are at the forefront of the Mamata Banerjee led TMC break up; ex AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha recently steered a merger with the BJP.

"These rebels are aiding a cause by powering NDA's Lok Sabha numbers. Right now the government's focus is on passing the pending delimitation bill that is linked to 33 % women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. For that Bill to pass, the NDA needs a two third majority and recent splits across opposition parties are helping that plan. It remains to be seen where the rebels fit in the BJP revamp process," a saffron source said.

Some inductions into the BJP organisation and the union cabinet may be forthcoming from election bound states as well. For instance, Ravneet Bittu has not been renominated to the Rajya Sabha and his term ends today (June 21). Likewise another minister George Kurian has not been renominated to the RS. Bittu's place in the union council of ministers will have to go to some Punjab BJP leader.

Representation to Punjab, Uttarakhand, UP, Goa, Manipur, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will also have to be given considering these states go to polls in 2027.