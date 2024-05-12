Rare celestial sight: Auroral Arc seen over Ladakh’s Hanle

A crimson glow lit up the dark sky in parts of Ladakh in a rare stable auroral red arc event at the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve in the high Himalayas due to the strong solar magnetic storms launched towards Earth. The red glow on the northwest horizon in the sky was witnessed from about 1 am on Saturday that continued till early dawn. PTI

Michigan (US)

Starlink satellites disrupted

Starlink, the satellite arm of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, on Saturday, warned users of a “degraded service” as the biggest geomagnetic storm struck Earth due to solar activity in a very long time. “Major geomagnetic solar storm happening right now. Biggest in a long time. Starlink satellites are under a lot of pressure.” Musk wrote. ANS

Staffordshire (Britain)

Strong solar storm hits Earth

Cape Canaveral: An unusually strong solar storm hitting Earth can produce northern lights in the US in coming days and potentially disrupt power and communications. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a rare severe geomagnetic storm warning when a solar outburst reached Earth on Friday afternoon, hours sooner than anticipated. The effects were due to last weekend and may continue next week. Reuters

