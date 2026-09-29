Rare gesture: SC dedicates judgment to law clerk who died 4 days before 27th birthday

In a rare gesture, the Supreme Court on Tuesday dedicated its judgment to a Law Clerk-cum-Research Associate -- who assisted it in a preventive detention case under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980 --but died four days before the pronouncement on his 27th birthday.

“One of our dearest Law Clerks-cum-Research Associates, Ritwik Deswal, left for his heavenly abode four days short of his 27th birthday, which happens to be today. As we pronounce this judgment, which bears the quiet and indelible imprint of his final labours, we wish to record our deep appreciation for the invaluable research assistance rendered by him in the build-up to the preparation of this judgment,” a Bench of Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Sheel Nagu said, expressing grief over the untimely demise of Deswal.

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Writing the judgment for the Bench, Justice Datta said, “Human life is fragile. Yet, in the ordinary course of living, we seldom pause to recognise just how fleeting it is; and when life finally confronts us with that fragility, the realisation often comes too late. On that note, at the very outset, we begin on an unconventional premise.”

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The Bench said, “His untimely demise has left an excruciatingly deep void in our lives. Even in his final hours, his thoughts remained firmly anchored in the pursuit of truth and the service of justice. It is, therefore, with profound personal sorrow and grief that we dedicate this final collaboration to his memory, his integrity, his enduring commitment to the law, his love for academia, and his other great qualities of head and heart.”

Holding that the confession statement of an accused made before a police officer cannot be the basis for detaining him under the National Security Act (NSA), the top court quashed the NSA detention of Mulla Afroz, accused of being the mastermind behind the 2024 Sambhal violence.

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Preventive detention has always been regarded as an exceptional measure and, therefore, must be invoked with the utmost circumspection and only in those rarest of rare cases where the circumstances genuinely warrant such an exercise, it said.