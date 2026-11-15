Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Rare letters, lost films: Cong to expand Nehru archive after 1 mn visitors in 1st year

Rare letters, lost films: Cong to expand Nehru archive after 1 mn visitors in 1st year

Accuses BJP, Modi of distorting first PM’s legacy

article_Author
Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:29 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy pay tributes to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 137th birth anniversary during the launch of the Telangana Gig Workers Social Security and Welfare Scheme in Hyderabad. PTI
Advertisement

A digital archive of former PM Jawaharlal Nehru's writings and historical records has attracted more than one million unique visitors and recorded over four million page views in its first year, with the Congress on Saturday announcing plans to expand the repository to include rare letters, photographs, films, audio recordings and documents from India and abroad.

Marking the first anniversary of nehruarchive.in, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the online repository, containing 100 volumes of the Selected Works of Jawaharlal Nehru, had drawn considerable interest from students, researchers, historians, journalists and the general public. The collection covers the period from 1903 to 1964 and comprises nearly 77,000 pages, more than 34,000 text documents and over 3,000 images, offering an extensive record of Nehru's personal, political and public life.

Ramesh said the archive had been designed to make historical documents accessible to a wider audience, particularly younger readers. The platform is smartphone-friendly and allows users to search, download and translate material free of cost. He said the repository had also attracted Nehru's admirers, sceptics and critics, providing primary historical material for research and public discussion.

Announcing the next phase, Ramesh said the second edition, nehruarchive@2, would move beyond the Selected Works and bring together a much larger collection of Nehru-related material from sources across India and overseas. The proposed expansion will include correspondence, photographs, documents, books, films, audio recordings and political cartoons published during Nehru's lifetime.

Advertisement

The archive is an initiative of the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund, established after Nehru's death in 1964. Its trust deed was signed on December 21, 1964, by then Vice-President Zakir Husain, PM Lal Bahadur Shastri and 30 other prominent personalities. Ramesh also recalled the appeal issued by then President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan in support of the fund.

Taking aim at the BJP and PM Narendra Modi, the Congress leader accused Nehru's political critics of attempting to distort his historical legacy. Ramesh said the digital archive would serve as a "kavach" (shield) to preserve, protect and promote Nehru's contribution to modern India.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts