Rare portraits at Bangla Sahib trace Guru Nanak’s life, legacy

Rare paintings tracing Guru Nanak’s life, travels and spiritual legacy are among the major attractions of a special exhibition, ‘Rabab to Nagar: Life & Legacy of Guru Nanak’, which opened at the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara complex on Saturday. The exhibition is being organised in coordination with Bhai Vir Singh Sahitya Sadan.

One of the most striking attractions is a specially commissioned miniature painting by internationally renowned artists, the Singh Twins — Amrit Singh and Rabindra Kaur Singh, who have been honoured with the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE). The artwork depicts the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev at Nankana Sahib, now in Pakistan.

Another notable work by Delhi-based artist Arpana Kaur portrays the legend of Panja Sahib, depicting the episode in which Guru Nanak Dev is believed to have stopped a boulder rolling down a hill with his hand.

The exhibition also features rare Janamsakhi paintings illustrating different episodes from the Guru’s life, including his birth, childhood, the role of his midwife and his wedding procession. Collected from repositories across the world, these artworks offer glimpses into traditional visual interpretations of the Guru’s life and teachings.

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Among the other significant displays is a miniature painting from the prayer book of Maharani Jindan, preserved at the India Office Library in London. Rare paintings by Lahore-based artists, sourced from the Punjab State Archives, are also part of the exhibition, although visitors will see their digitised versions.

A painting depicting the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, by Ahsan, the royal painter of Mughal Governor Shaista Khan, is another important attraction. The artwork was rescued from Gurdwara Nanak Shahi in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and brought to India by General JS Aurora.

The exhibition also showcases works by noted painter Swaranjit Savi, including an artistic representation of Guru Nanak Dev attaining enlightenment, followed by paintings depicting episodes from his four Udasis — the extensive journeys he undertook in the eastern, western, northern and southern directions to spread his message. The exhibition will remain open at the Bangla Sahib complex until November 25, after which it will travel to other locations in Delhi and outside the national capital.