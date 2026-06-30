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Home / India / Rats, cockroaches, expired food: FDA cracks down on 6 Mumbai eateries

Rats, cockroaches, expired food: FDA cracks down on 6 Mumbai eateries

Maharashtra FDA suspended six eateries for food safety violations and seized banned products worth ₹34.87 lakh during a statewide enforcement campaign

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 11:29 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food business licences of six restaurants and eateries, including a posh establishment in south Mumbai, after finding unhygienic kitchens, expired stock and misbranded products during raids, officials said on Tuesday.

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The action was taken against Flint & Waarsa, a restaurant in the posh Nariman Point area, and five other establishments, including hotels, restaurants and a bakery in the eastern and western suburbs, as part of a special statewide enforcement drive, they said.

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Officials inspected Flint & Waarsa on June 27, and upon finding “misbranded” products, collected five samples for laboratory analysis and seized stock worth Rs 11,350. The team also found stock worth Rs 16,201 that had been stored beyond its expiry date and was disposed of there itself, the FDA statement said.

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The FDA on Monday raided premises in Borivali, Santacruz, Andheri, Bandra, and Bhandup, where officials came upon cockroaches, rats, and unhygienic storage of raw food.

Moreover, the establishments did not possess the necessary documents, and the staff had not undergone mandatory health check-ups, it stated.

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As per the FDA release, the food business licences of these establishments were suspended due to grave shortcomings in cleanliness, poor refrigeration, and a lack of a mechanism to address customer grievances.

According to the FDA, as many as 31 raids were conducted across Maharashtra between June 26 and June 28, during which prohibited food items, including pan masala and gutkha, worth Rs 34.87 lakh were seized, and 19 people were arrested in connection with the sale, distribution and transportation of banned food products, sealed one establishment and seized three vehicles.

The department said it would continue strict enforcement to ensure the availability of safe, high-quality food products and would take legal action against violations that pose a risk to public health.

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