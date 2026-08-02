Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday backed Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray's claim of donation theft in Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple by alleging such instances have increased since the iconic temple's reins went into the hands of people close to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

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Thackeray, on Saturday, alleged donations of Rs 18 crore were being siphoned off every year at Siddhivinayak Temple, while also claiming that Rs 1,400 crore had been stolen at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

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Taking to reporters, Raut said "BJP people" are involved in the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, adding that big players have escaped while the small pawns got arrested.

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The Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP further said all temples in the country are witnessing theft and they are under the control of the BJP.

"A serious truth lies in the allegations made by Raj Thackeray. The instances of theft of donations at Siddhivinayak Temple have increased ever since its reins went into the hands of Shinde's people," Raut alleged.

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Sada Sarvankar, one of the 39 MLAs who switched sides when Shinde revolted against the party leadership in 2022, is the chairman of the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust.

Speaking at a programme organised by his party's student wing on Saturday, Raj Thackeray cited a letter written by eight trustees to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to back his donation theft allegations.

Some employees who stole money from the donation box at the Siddhivinayak Temple were caught due to the alertness of the trustees, Thackeray had said.

Raut further claimed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis could become a good education minister of the country. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi feels the same, the Rajya Sabha MP said.