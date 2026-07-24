Ravneet Singh Bittu resigns from Council of Ministers, President accepts resignation

A month after Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurian was dropped from the Council of Ministers following the expiry of his Rajya Sabha term on June 21, Ravneet Singh Bittu also resigned as MoS Railways and Food Processing on Friday.

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Bittu’s Rajya Sabha term had also expired alongside Kurian’s on June 21.

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A release from the President’s House said, “The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Shri Ravneet Singh Bittu from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution of India.”

Bittu’s exit from the Council became evident after he was denied renomination to the Rajya Sabha, like Kurian. Bittu was a Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan.

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BJP had chosen not to renominate him in the June 18 Rajya Sabha election, raising the possibility of his exit from the Union Council of Ministers.

Sources said Bittu has been relieved of his ministerial duties and is likely to be assigned a role in the party for the 2027 Punjab election.

Electoral considerations weighed on BJP and the Prime Minister’s decision regarding Bittu’s case. He hails from a prominent Punjab family and has considerable parliamentary experience in the state, having served as Lok Sabha MP from Ludhiana and Anandpur Sahib.

Bittu, 50, is the grandson of late Punjab CM Beant Singh and an influential Jat Sikh face in the state.