Rawat defies Congress high command, goes ahead with Uttarakhand yatra

The widening differences within the Uttarakhand Congress came to the fore on Monday as former CM Harish Rawat went ahead with his ‘Dhanyawad evam Jansamvad Yatra’ despite the party high command asking him not to hold the programme, stating that any “parallel programme” ahead of the Assembly elections would not be in the party’s interest.

Rawat began the Jaspur-Haldwani leg of his yatra on Monday, ignoring the October 1 letter from Uttarakhand Congress in-charge Kumari Selja, who had advised him against going ahead with the programme as it had neither been discussed with her nor the state PCC president.

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The letter, issued by Selja in her capacity as AICC general secretary, also referred to “certain controversial statements” allegedly made by Rawat recently and reminded him that the state elections were due in the next few months.n “You may therefore not go ahead with these programmes,” Selja told Rawat in the letter, a copy of which was also marked to AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal.

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Rawat, however, has made it clear that he has no intention of backing down. Through a series of posts on X, he has continued to justify the yatra, presenting it as an outreach programme to raise issues concerning Uttarakhand and strengthen the Congress.

Several Congress leaders and factions in Uttarakhand have viewed Rawat’s independent outreach as complicating the party’s preparations for the elections. His supporters, however, maintain that the yatra is aimed at strengthening the Congress and connecting with people rather than working against the party organisation.