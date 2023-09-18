'Ready for early election', says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on possibility of LS polls being advanced

PTI

Patna, September 18

Claiming the ruling BJP at the Centre was planning to bring forward Lok Sabha elections, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said, "'Humlog har samay taiyyar hain (We are ever ready)".

The JD (U) leader, who had snapped ties with the BJP a year ago and has been instrumental in bringing various opposition parties together in forming the INDIA bloc, asserted that the multi-party alliance was 'intact', dispelling apprehensions of internal rift.

“I have been saying that the NDA government at the Centre is planning to hold early Lok Sabha polls. Humlog har samai tayyar hain (We are always ready)...Let them hold it early,” Kumar told reporters here.

The CM made the remark here in reply to questions from journalists who sought his views on the possibility of advancing Lok Sabha polls by the Centre.

Kumar said, “We all are united and intact. We have been working for the people and will continue to serve people. We have done a lot of development work in Bihar. From constructing good roads, bridges, electricity, and drinking water facilities to several other infrastructural projects, we have done a lot of work in the state. The electorate will make the final decision”.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who was also present there, told reporters, “We are intact and will unitedly fight the coming polls”.

