Ready for early elections: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

PTI

Patna, September 18

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday claimed that the BJP wanted to hold early elections in the country, and he was ready for them.

Shah had said during his address after inaugurating SSB office in Bihar's Araria on September 16 that “the situation in Bihar is not right and soon the BJP will form the government under Narendra Modi”. Reacting to this, Kumar said: “The sooner they do early elections, the better for us."

