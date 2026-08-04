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Home / India / Ready to accept more resignations: Karnataka CM Shivakumar as 2 MLAs quit 

Ready to accept more resignations: Karnataka CM Shivakumar as 2 MLAs quit 

Slams Congress leaders for decision, urges dissatisfied members to be patient amid Cabinet expansion

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:56 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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The CM has assured party members who were left out of the Cabinet that they would receive 'appropriate responsibilities'.
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Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday asserted that the party was above any posts, and that he was ready to accept more resignations. He downplayed the resignation of two Congress MLAs who quit the Assembly after being left out of the Cabinet expansion in the state, stating, "It is a part of politics."

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"Resignations are a part of politics. No one can stop those who want to resign. If they want the party and a political future, they should stay," he asserted. Shivakumar criticised the two Congress leaders for their decision and added, “I have also instructed all ministers to immediately visit their respective areas and assess the drought relief situation.”

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Earlier, the CM had assured Congress members who were not included in the Cabinet that they would receive “appropriate responsibilities” and urged those who were dissatisfied to remain patient. Drawing from his own political journey, the CM said he too had been denied ministerial berths in the past but chose to remain with the party.

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"If there is a party, everything else follows. When I was denied a ministerial berth during the tenures of Dharam Singh and Siddaramaiah, I could have resigned too. Didn't G Parameshwara and I remain patient?" he said.

The remarks came a day after Congress MLAs Yashavantarayagouda V Patil (Indi) and Belur Gopalakrishna (Sagar) resigned from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, expressing disappointment over being excluded from the cabinet expansion. The expansion comes around two months after the Vokkaliga leader assumed office as CM as part of what is expected to be one of the biggest reshuffles in the state.

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In a deft move, the Karnataka CM inducted 20 ministers in the first expansion of his Cabinet since taking charge of the top post. Many of the faces are new with a mix of caste and regional arithmetics essential to the southern state. The expansion is aimed at strengthening the Shivakumar Cabinet that took charge of the state in June.

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