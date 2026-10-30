Ready to share counter-terror expertise with ASEAN: Rajnath

India is ready to share its battle-tested counter-terrorism expertise with partner countries to strengthen operational capabilities, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday, while reaffirming New Delhi's commitment to a secure, open, inclusive, resilient and rules-based Indo-Pacific.

Addressing the 13th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM)-Plus in Cebu, Philippines, Rajnath Singh said India remained committed to regional security and the eradication of terrorism in all its forms. He stressed that India’s counter-terrorism strategies were rooted in decades of practical operational experience rather than theoretical understanding.

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Offering deeper cooperation, the minister said, “India was prepared to work with ADMM-Plus partners through joint military exercises, capacity-building initiatives and intelligence-sharing mechanisms to enhance collective preparedness against terrorist threats.

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“India’s extensive expertise in counter-terrorism is not theoretical classroom knowledge. It is experience hard-earned through decades of directly confronting complex cross-border security challenges,” he said.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, Rajnath Singh said it reflected India's proactive approach to combating terrorism and underscored the country's resolve to dismantle terrorist infrastructure while drawing a firm red line against state-sponsored terrorism.

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On the Indo-Pacific, he reiterated India's support for ASEAN centrality and a secure, open, inclusive, resilient and rules-based regional order, stressing that peace and stability depended on shared responsibility and sustained cooperation.

He said India not only advocated adherence to international maritime law but also steadfastly practiced global laws on maritime security. “Our commitment to ensuring freedom of navigation and safeguarding global sea lines of communication is backed by a continuous, decades-long operational legacy,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Beijing, a Chinese defence spokesperson on Thursday accused the Philippines of undermining the principles of consensus, openness and inclusiveness that underpin the ADMM-Plus by obstructing China's participation in the meeting.

Earlier this week, China had announced that its defence attache at the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines would represent the country at the 13th ADMM-Plus meeting in Cebu.