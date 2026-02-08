Ready to step down if Sangh asks me to do so: Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the Sangh had asked him to continue working despite his age, while stressing that he would step down from the post whenever the organisation directs him to do so.

Advertisement

He was responding to questions during an interactive session with attendees here at a programme to mark the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) centenary.

Advertisement

“There is no election to the post of RSS chief. Regional and divisional heads appoint the chief. Generally, it is said that after turning 75, one should work without holding any post,” Bhagwat said.

Advertisement

“I have completed 75 years and informed the RSS, but the organisation asked me to continue working. Whenever the RSS asks me to step down, I will do so, but retirement from work will never happen,” he said.

The RSS chief further said situations could be supportive or adverse and there was no need to dwell excessively on them.

Advertisement

“What we need to think about is finding solutions rather than focusing on problems. As long as truth does not come forward, illusion remains effective,” he added.

In a lighter remark, Bhagwat said the organisation “extracts work till the last drop of blood from its volunteer” and maintained that there had not yet been a situation in the RSS's history where someone had to be retired.

Bhagwat said the Sangh's work was about inculcating “sanskar” (values) and not about campaigning.

“We have lagged behind in promoting ourselves. Excessive campaigning leads to publicity and then arrogance. One needs to protect oneself from it. Publicity should be like rainfall, adequate in timing and quantity,” he said, adding that the RSS was carrying out outreach initiatives.

Bhagwat further said that English would never be the medium of communication in RSS functioning, as it was not an Indian language.

“We want to work with Indians. Wherever English is necessary, we use it. We are not averse to it,” he said.

He said people should be able to speak English in such a manner that native English speakers would be willing to listen. “We should master English, but that does not mean we forget our mother tongue,” Bhagwat said.

Recalling a similar interaction in Bengaluru, he said representatives from several southern states could not understand Hindi and he had responded to their queries in English.

He added that while interacting with the Indian diaspora abroad, communication was done either in Hindi or the mother tongue, depending on whether they were from English-speaking or non-English-speaking countries.