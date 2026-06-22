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Home / India / Rebel MP Ashtikar’s son removed from Shiv Sena (UBT) for ‘anti-party’ activities: Raut

Rebel MP Ashtikar’s son removed from Shiv Sena (UBT) for ‘anti-party’ activities: Raut

Nagesh Patil Ashtikar is one of the six MPs who have rebelled against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT)

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 01:17 PM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. File photo
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Battling a rebellion by six of its Lok Sabha members, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has sacked the son of rebel MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar for “anti-party activities,” party leader Sanjay Raut said on Monday.

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The MP’s son, Krushna Patil Ashtikar, was the party’s candidate from Nanded local bodies constituency in the Maharashtra legislative council polls held last week.

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“Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has sacked Krushna Nagesh Patil (Ashtikar) from the Shiv Sena (UBT) for anti-party activities,” Raut said in a post on X.

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Nagesh Patil Ashtikar is one of the six MPs who have rebelled against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). The parliamentarian on Sunday said he and other members had “not gone anywhere” until June 18, but changed their mind after certain remarks were made against them, an apparent reference to Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut.

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Coming forward for the first time since the rumours about ‘Operation Tiger’ started swirling around, the Hingoli MP confirmed that he has crossed over to the Shiv Sena, headed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

In a video clip posted on his social media handle, the MP also said he has not compromised on his ideology and “has just gone from one Shiv Sena to another”.

He also claimed that despite his best efforts in the last two years, he failed to get funds for his Lok Sabha constituency.

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