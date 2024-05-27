Receiving threats after YouTuber’s one-sided video, claims Swati Maliwal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 26

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Sunday alleged she had been getting rape and death threats following a “character assassination orchestrated” by her party leaders and volunteers.

In a post on X, Maliwal expressed her distress, claiming the situation escalated after a “one-sided” video by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee against her. “After the leaders and volunteers of my party i.e. AAP orchestrated a campaign of character assassination, victim shaming and fanning of emotions against me, I have been getting rape and death threats. This got further exacerbated when YouTuber @Dhruv_Rathee posted a one-sided video against me,” Maliwal wrote on X.

Accusing the party leadership of trying to intimidate her into withdrawing her complaint, Maliwal voiced her disappointment with Rathee, saying despite her attempts to contact him and share her side of the story, he ignored her calls and messages.

“The manner in which the entire party machinery and its supporters have attempted to vilify and shame me speaks volumes about their stand on women’s issues. I am reporting these rape and death threats to the Delhi Police. I hope they take strong action against the perpetrators,” Maliwal added.

Maliwal listed several points that she felt were overlooked in Rathee’s a little over two-minute video, including the AAP’s “U-turn after acknowledging the incident, findings from an MLC report revealing her injuries, selective release of video footage followed by formatting of accused’s phone and circumstances surrounding the accused's arrest from the crime scene”.

