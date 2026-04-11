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Home / India / Recruitment scam: ED conducts raids at West Bengal ex-minister Partha Chatterjee's house

Recruitment scam: ED conducts raids at West Bengal ex-minister Partha Chatterjee's house

Partha Chatterjee had been issued summons three times to appear before the investigating officer in State School Service Commission recruitment scam case

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:26 PM Apr 11, 2026 IST
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The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Saturday morning conducted searches at the residence of former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and premises of another accused Prasanna Kumar Roy, who is in jail in connection with the alleged State School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam cases.

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Partha Chatterjee had been issued summons three times to appear before the investigating officer in the SSC scam case. However, he defied the summons and didn’t appear even once, ED sources said.

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Earlier, the anti money-laundering agency had arrested Chatterjee in connection with the primary teachers recruitment scam in July 2022 in which he got conditional bail in March 2025 from the Supreme Court.

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The ED has filed multiple cases against him in connection with the recruitment of primary teachers, SSC assistant teachers and SSC Group C and D staff.

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