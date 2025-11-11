Red Fort blast in Delhi: CCTV captures Hyundai i20 explosion, here are the key points

A powerful explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening killed 12 people and injured 20 others. The blast occurred in a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car around 6:52 pm, leaving several vehicles gutted.

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosives Act, suspecting a terror link.

Preliminary investigations suggest the use of ammonium nitrate, fuel oil and detonators.

According to sources, Umar Mohammad, a doctor from Pulwama allegedly linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad and the Faridabad terror module, was driving the car.

CCTV footage shows a masked man parking the vehicle for three hours before the blast.

Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security review meeting with top officials from the Home Ministry, NIA, IB and Delhi Police.

Delhi has been placed on high alert, with security tightened at all major transport hubs and border points.

The Red Fort Metro Station remains closed and traffic diversions are in place around the area as investigations continue

Here are the key points:

A blast occurred near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on Monday evening (around 6:52 pm).

The explosion took place in a Hyundai i20 car, killing 12 people and injuring 20 others.

Several nearby vehicles were gutted by the fire caused by the explosion.

Investigation & FIR

Delhi Police registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosives Act.

The FIR includes sections related to terror conspiracy and use of explosives.

Raids are being carried out across multiple locations in Delhi.

Preliminary findings

Initial reports suggest the blast involved ammonium nitrate, fuel oil, and detonators.

The explosion is suspected to be linked to the Faridabad terror module, where 2,900 kg of explosives were recently seized.

Of that, 360 kg of ammonium nitrate and arms were found earlier.

Suspect details

The car was allegedly driven by Umar Mohammad, a doctor from Pulwama, linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad.

He was allegedly connected to the Faridabad terror module.

The car was reportedly given to him by Tariq, another Pulwama resident who has been arrested.

Umar Mohammad may have carried out the attack fearing arrest after his associates were caught.

CCTV footage shows a masked man driving the car, parked for three hours before the explosion.

Possible motives & links

Police are probing whether it was a suicide bombing or part of a larger terror plot.

Investigators are trying to confirm links between the Delhi blast and the Faridabad module.

Security measures

Delhi placed on high alert — tight security at airports, railway stations, bus terminals, and borders.

Vehicle checks intensified across all entry points to Delhi.

Hotels and guest houses in Daryaganj and Paharganj searched overnight for suspects.

Police instructed to stay vigilant, check suspicious activities, and monitor crowded areas.

Government response

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security review meeting.

Public advisory

Red Fort (Lal Qila) Metro Station closed due to security reasons.

Traffic restrictions on Netaji Subhash Marg and surrounding routes.

Commuters advised to avoid the area and use alternate roads.

