Reduced farm fire claims misleading, farmers evading satellites: ISRO study
Geostationary satellites orbit the Earth at a high altitude of around 36,000 km, while polar satellites orbit at a much lower altitude of 600-800 km.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement