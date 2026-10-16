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Home / India / Reform global institutions to match new realities: EAM

Reform global institutions to match new realities: EAM

Cites India-UAE ties as model for changing world order

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:25 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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S Jaishankar with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. PTI
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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday called for urgent reforms of multilateral institutions to reflect the evolving global order, saying stronger cooperation among smaller groups of countries could help drive the process.

Jaishankar made the remarks during a session of the Raisina Dialogue's Middle East edition in Abu Dhabi, where he joined UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan for a discussion on “The World Ahead: Power, Purpose & Possibility”.

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Highlighting the accelerating pace of change in global order, Jaishankar said it was being shaped by both long-term trends and immediate shocks, prompting countries to reassess partnerships and explore new options in response to their specific circumstances.

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“New partnerships and fresh options are inevitably explored in that pursuit,” he said in a social media post after the discussion. He said nations must move beyond traditional comfort zones and develop sharper strategic awareness to navigate a rapidly changing world.

“The reform of multilateralism is urgent. It can be supported through stronger mini-lateralism,” Jaishankar said, referring to issue-based cooperation among a limited number of countries to achieve more effective outcomes.

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Pointing to the India-UAE relationship as an example, he said the partnership forged over the past decade demonstrated how countries could adapt successfully to changing geopolitical environment.

Separately, Jaishankar also held a bilateral meeting with Zayed Al-Nahyan, describing it as “warm and productive”. In another social media post, Jaishankar said he and the minister “exchanged perspectives on bilateral and global issues in the spirit of our comprehensive strategic partnership”.

Jaishankar arrived in the UAE on Wednesday on a three-day visit aimed at reviewing progress in bilateral ties. India and the UAE have significantly expanded cooperation in recent years across trade, investment, energy, defence and security.

The Indian community remains the largest expatriate group in the UAE, accounting for about 35 per cent of the country's population. According to the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, an estimated 4.3 million Indians were living in the UAE in 2024.

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