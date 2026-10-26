Regional journal: Dasehra sparks political fireworks

Dasehra celebrations in Amritsar recently turned into a political battleground. Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi compared AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and Manish Sisodia to Ravan, Meghnath and Kumbhkaran, respectively, urging voters to oust them in the next election. AAP leader Sanjay Singh hit back, saying Punjabis knew who the “real Ravan” was and who had pushed the border state to the brink. The festive symbolism fuelled yet another political slugfest.

Dramatic turn of fortunes

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Not too long ago, Sanjeev Gandhi, then Shimla SSP, was lauded for his crackdown on drug trafficking. Now, the officer finds himself at the centre of a controversy, with two FIRs registered against him in recent days over alleged misappropriation of government funds. He has also been transferred out of the Police Department and posted as the MD of the Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation. The dramatic turn of events has made Sanjeev Gandhi a talking point on social media.

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Cong’s 1L target for Haryana

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal has set a rather curious target for the party-led mega Opposition rally against CEC Gyanesh Kumar on November 1. Although the capacity of the venue, Ramlila Ground, is 50,000, Venugopal has said the party is eyeing a mammoth gathering of 10 lakh people. At a meeting earlier this week, Venugopal, flanked by Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda, asked Haryana Congress leaders to ensure the participation of one lakh supporters.

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Mann’s NRI friend sparks buzz

An NRI friend of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, seen closely overseeing arrangements during the CM’s Rajpura visit this week, has set political tongues wagging. Party insiders say the UK-based friend has been making frequent trips to the Ghanaur constituency. With elections approaching, AAP workers are already asking: “Could Ghanaur get an NRI candidate?”

A salute amid grief

Even amid the grief of losing his son, Parvinder Singh Jhota, ex-serviceman Bhim Singh saluted Home Minister Amit Shah when he visited the family in Mansa on October 20. The moment, captured on video, has since gone viral. The grieving father, who has been seeking justice for his son, hopes Shah will help the family secure justice.

Contributed by PK Jaiswar, Subhash Rajta, Aditi Tandon, Aman Sood and Archit Watts