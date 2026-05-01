Regional Journal: ED raid rumour rattles babus

Speculation over impending Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids linked to alleged fraudulent Change of Land Use approvals, cheating of homebuyers and landowners, and money laundering has left a section of the bureaucracy deeply unsettled. Panic peaked recently after unverified reports suggested a second round of ED raids in Sector 39, Chandigarh, home to several senior IAS officers. The rumours sent shockwaves through bureaucratic and police circles, triggering frantic calls as officials scrambled to verify who was being raided. In the end, it turned out to be a false alarm, though anxiety still lingers.

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Himanta flaunts ‘Ironman’ son

After winning the Assam election, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took time off for family. In a viral post, Sarma shared pictures of his son Nandil, who successfully completed ‘Ironman’, regarded as one of the toughest endurance events globally. Participants must complete a 3.8-km swim, 180-km cycling ride and a full 42.2-km marathon in a day. On May 10, Nandil, a fifth year National Law School of India University student in Bengaluru, completed the drill in 16 hours, a proud father shared.

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Envoys vie to meet CM Vijay

The election of actor-politician C Joseph Vijay as the Tamil Nadu CM has enthused not just the masses of the southern state, but also the diplomatic segment in Delhi. The news is that at least eight senior diplomats, including ambassadors of various countries to India, have formally requested to meet Vijay and discuss investment and engagement avenues in Tamil Nadu. The MEA is learnt to have granted protocol clearances for the same.

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CM Saini’s turban collection up

Buoyed by the urban local bodies poll sweep in Haryana, the BJP has now shifted focus to poll-bound Punjab. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has been extensively touring Punjab sporting a ‘kesri’ turban. He seems to have expanded his collection of turbans as the election draws closer. Besides donning saffron, he has been seen in a blue turban as well. At a recent meeting with BJP chief Nitin Nabin in Delhi, Saini sported a yellow turban, indicating he is ready to take his Punjab campaign to the next level.

Kangana skips poll campaign

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut recently remained missing from the campaigning for the high-stakes Mandi Municipal Corporation poll. Senior BJP leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and Anurag Thakur, actively campaigned, but Kangana, who represents Mandi in Parliament, was nowhere to be seen. For the Congress, HP CM Sukhvinder Sukhu, ministers and party MLAs remained confined to their segments during the canvassing for the elections to 51 urban local bodies.

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AAP’s image makeover takes hit

Punjab’s Aam Aadmi Party government has come under Opposition fire for its plan to hire an agency for “reputation management” and “citizen feedback management”. Opposition leaders claim that the move is aimed at generating positive online sentiment ahead of the Vidhan Sabha elections. They accused the government of focusing on image-building exercises while key public issues remain unresolved.

Friend vs wife in Patti ticket race

The Patti Assembly segment, 25 km from Tarn Taran city, is witnessing a flurry of political activities. Several local leaders have begun throwing their weight around to secure AAP ticket. Surinder Pal Kaur Bhullar, the wife of former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, and Hira Singh Sandhu, once an aide of Bhullar, are frontrunners who have been making their presence felt in Patti. AAP Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha segment incharge Ranjit Singh Cheema has also thrown his hat in the ring, making the race to the ticket exciting.

(Contributed by Rajmeet Singh, Aditi Tandon, Geetanjali Gayatri, Pratibha Chauhan, Ruchika M Khanna and Gurbaxpuri)