Regional journal: Jeans over kurta for Pargat

Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh is breaking a long-standing political dress code. Unlike his predecessors, who favoured crisp white kurta-pyjamas, the hockey Olympian and former bureaucrat remains loyal to his trademark shirt-and-jeans look. “I feel more active and comfortable in jeans,” says Pargat, determined to keep his distinct identity intact.

Kalka MLA’s benevolent act

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Amid the bustle of Panchkula’s Mini-Secretariat, Kalka legislator Shakti Rani Sharma paused for a man who said he was hungry. Instead of simply handing over money, she directed her security staff to accompany him and ensure he got a meal, turning a brief encounter into a simple act of kindness.

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Kangana’s gesture irks BJP workers

Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut left some supporters disappointed during her visit to the Bilaspur Circuit House with Union Health Minister JP Nadda. As workers raised slogans and held flowers to welcome her, Kangana walked past without accepting them. The gesture did not go down well with workers, with some feeling she could learn a lesson or two in humility and respect from leaders like Nadda who interacted warmly with them.

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Mann’s hockey jibe

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had a rather sporty take on the “united” Punjab Congress. Asked about the leaders coming together, he quipped, “Are they together.” Mann said Pargat Singh might be good at aiming for the goal, but scoring depended on who controlled the ball. “If the ball is with Channi, he won’t let Pargat have it. If it is with Bajwa, he won’t let him have it,” Mann said. With the ball constantly changing hands, Mann joked Pargat might be left holding just the hockey stick.

A viral Congress moment

Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa share an unusual distinction — both have been each other’s party in-charge. During a meeting in Rajasthan recently, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot highlighted the coincidence, prompting Pilot to joke, “It doesn’t matter who is Punjab or Rajasthan in-charge, you are everyone's in-charge.” Gehlot’s quick retort, “I’m the permanent in-charge,” drew laughs. A video of the light-hearted exchange has since been doing the rounds on social media.

Pilot takes the wheel

Amritsar commuters were caught by surprise when they recently spotted Sachin Pilot, Congress in-charge for Punjab affairs, behind the wheel, with newly appointed Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh seated beside him. The symbolic gesture was seen as a clear message that Pilot had arrived to steer the party's affairs in the state and back Pargat's leadership. Party insiders say such optics have long been part of Congress culture, with central leaders using similar gestures in the past to signal unity and urge dissenters to fall in line.

Autumn, season of Cong shake-ups

Coincidence or political pattern? The autumn months of September, October and November have repeatedly marked turning points in Punjab Congress politics. Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amrinder Raja Warring was replaced on October 2, while Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa lost the state unit’s top post in November 2025. Earlier, in September 2021, Capt Amarinder Singh was unseated as Chief Minister. Whether by design or chance, “Sharad ritu” appears to have become the season when the Punjab Congress has often chosen to redraw its leadership map.

Sukhbir in new-age avatar

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal is embracing a more contemporary image as he increasingly gains popularity among supporters under the nickname ‘Lali’. Swapping his traditional kurta-pyjama for jeans and shirts, he appears to be strategically reinventing his style to connect with Gen Z voters. His campaign features flashing lights, music during intermissions and an energetic host, creating a concert-like atmosphere. However, the makeover has drawn criticism from some older Akali supporters, who fear that the shift in attire and campaign style could dilute the party’s traditional identity and values in pursuit of electoral gains.

Industrialists’ poll warning

The Punjab Government’s decision to allow industries in mixed land-use areas to operate for another year has failed to mollify industrialists. Representing nearly 50,000 small and micro units, they have hit

the streets in protest, arguing that the move only prolongs uncertainty. Industry leaders have also sought to give the issue a political edge, warning the ruling Aam Aadmi Party that dissatisfaction among traders and entrepreneurs could have electoral repercussions in the state Assembly elections next year.

Contributed by Deepkamal Kaur, Bhartesh S Thakur, Pratibha Chauhan, Ruchika M Khanna, Archit Watts, Neeraj Bagga, Rajmeet Singh, Mohit Khanna and Shivani Bhakoo