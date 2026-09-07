Regional Journal: Nabin’s Rasputin moment

BJP president Nitin Nabin this week found himself at the centre of a controversy that wasn’t of his making but that of the party’s social media team. Nabin was criticised by the Congress and TMC after he shared on X the video of his meeting with the Russian envoy to India Denis Alipov with the 1978 Boney M hit song “Ra Ra Rasputin” filling the background. The Opposition called the choice of song on the controversial and divisive figure in Russia as comical and tasteless.

Chocolate gift fails to reach PM

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever had planned to present PM Narendra Modi with a chocolate replica of the India Gate. But the gift was not to be. It was unable to make the journey to Delhi and broke midway. De Wever has, however, vowed to have another version of the gift delivered to his Indian counterpart in one piece.

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Missing IAS officers in Assembly

The absence of IAS, IPS and other senior officers from the officers’ gallery in the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on the final day of the monsoon session left the Opposition BJP fuming. Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur alleged that after Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu left for Delhi, none of the senior officials deemed it necessary to be present in the House. “We will take up the issue of the absence of senior officers, including the Chief Secretary, DGP and others, from the House,” Speaker Kuldeep Pathania said.

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Punjab CM signboard

Gurdaspur civic body officials did not think twice before dumping garbage along both sides of a road. Nothing seemed amiss until one reached a signboard that read: “This road has been constructed by CM Bhagwant Mann.” When images of the scene surfaced on social media, officials swiftly switched to damage-control mode. In the end, they chose to clear the filth because, obviously, the signboard could not be removed.

Martyrs as ‘cure’ for depression

Himachal BJP MLA Satpal Satti, while speaking in the Vidhan Sabha, expressed surprise over the growing incidence of depression among the youth. Remarking that 20-year-olds were once considered capable of fighting a tiger, Satti wondered why so many youth were ending their lives. As a remedy, he suggested that youngsters be reminded that they belong to the land of martyrs such as Bhagat Singh, Khudiram Bose and Mangal Pandey, who embraced death with a smile. A doctor quipped it may take some time before depression and other mental health issues are fully understood and accorded the seriousness they deserve.

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Torn pockets, missing issues

INLD chief Abhay Singh Chautala mocked the Haryana Assembly’s monsoon session as a “Jeb phaado aur kohni maaro session”, saying public concerns found little space in the proceedings. He was referring to the scuffle between Congress MLAs and security personnel at the Assembly gates. Congress leaders, including former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, displayed their torn pockets as proof of alleged high-handedness. The ruling side accused Congress legislators of elbowing security personnel during the confrontation.

Chairman without orders

Three weeks after Punjab Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO congratulated AAP leader Sarabjot Singh Dhanjal on being appointed Chairman of the Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT), the official notification is yet to reach the Trust. On August 18, the district public relations office issued a statement saying ETO had greeted Dhanjal on his appointment. However, with no formal orders issued so far, incumbent chairman Karamjit Singh Rintu continues to head the AIT. The unusual situation has triggered chuckles across the city and caused embarrassment to the ruling dispensation.

No bouquets, please!

Bouquets and shawls took a back seat during BJP Punjab incharge and MP Satish Poonia’s maiden Punjab tour. Party workers were instead asked to welcome him with a single rose. Poonia, who has been advocating restraint in spending on expensive bouquets and gifts, told workers there was little sense in wasting money, time and effort on such showy gestures. A single rose carries the message of a full bouquet.

CM touches Gurdas Maan’s feet

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, in Bathinda on Saturday, went on the stage during the inauguration of 'Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan' and touched feet of the legendary Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan. Requesting the singer to perform for another half an hour, CM Mann said earlier “majboori” (financial constraints) prevented him from watching Gurdas Maan’s shows and today “mashhoori” (fame) does the same.

Bindra gets 2nd term in NISD

The Centre has appointed Sukhwinder Singh Bindra as a member of the National Institute of Social Defence (NISD) for a second term in recognition of his contributions and service. He is the first Punjabi to serve as a member of the NISD under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Bindra said the department would continue its efforts to protect young people from drug abuse.

Contributed by Aditi Tandon, Pratibha Chauhan, Ravi Dhaliwal, Subhash Rajta, GS Paul, Neeraj Bagga, Deepkamal Kaur and Archit Watts