DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Regional journal: Not a lesson they prepared for

Regional journal: Not a lesson they prepared for

Untold stories from the states
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:35 AM Aug 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Nearly 50 children from government schools across the country were special visitors to the new Parliament on August 20 — the day the Lok Sabha erupted into chaos following the introduction of the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, by Home Minister Amit Shah. Seated in the galleries, the students watched as MPs from the Opposition and ruling parties sparred, sloganeered, tore papers and appeared to enter into a slugfest. As soon as the House was adjourned amid pandemonium, the children were ushered out of the galleries by anxious teachers. “This is not the lesson we wanted,” they said.

Advertisement

Congress eyes AAP-BJP faceoff

The BJP’s aggressive outreach in Punjab, coupled with AAP’s police crackdown on saffron party leaders, has unsettled the state Congress leadership. With assembly elections just 17 months away, party strategists fear that AAP’s resistance to the BJP’s expansion — across both urban and rural pockets — could inadvertently eat into the Congress vote bank. All eyes on how events unfold and the way Congress responds.

Advertisement

Empty benches in Himachal

Have Vidhan Sabha sessions lost their relevance? Congress legislators spent half a day welcoming Himachal Pradesh state in-charge Rajni Patil, while BJP MLAs head to Una for a training session with their national general secretary — both skipping the ongoing Assembly session. Ironically, the BJP often blames the Congress for shortening sessions to avoid tough questions. This time, both parties seem united in sidelining public issues for political convenience.

Advertisement

Reels over reality

Outside Sukhbir Singh Badal’s residence in Badal village, a queue of vehicles is all it takes for the Akali Dal’s social media team to declare political dominance. Reels flood timelines, showcasing the crowd as proof of Sukhbir’s relevance. Yet, behind the filters, he’s navigating one of the toughest phases of his career. For now, visuals are doing the heavy lifting — because in digital politics, perception often trumps performance.

Contributed by Aditi Tandon, Rajmeet Singh, Ambika Sharma and Archit Watts

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts