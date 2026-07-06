Regional Journal: Pay first, performance later

Bhajan singer Hansraj Raghuwanshi last week left the Gurdaspur administration in a fix after insisting that his nearly Rs 40 lakh fee be paid before he took the stage. With AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal scheduled to attend the event as the chief guest, officials rushed to arrange the money to avert the embarrassment of the programme being cancelled. Finally, the stand-off ended after officials wrote the cheque.

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Bajrang Dal’s Katiyar back in news

Bajrang Dal co-founder and former Faizabad MP Vinay Katiyar is back in the news amid the Ram Mandir donation row. Sidelined from the Mandir movement by Ram Mandir Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and his associates, Katiyar is now making public statements against his Sangh Parivar rival. He created a stir this week by claiming he had a phone call on the temple theft issue with PM Narendra Modi after which things began to move.

When V-P thanked Ganesh Beedi

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan this week revealed that for decades, RSS-linked magazines had only one thing in common — a rear flap advertisement of Karnataka-based Mangalore Ganesh Beedi Works, makers of India’s largest hand-rolled beedi brand, 501 Ganesh Beedi. “This is the only advertisement RSS journals ever had. One is thankful to Ganesh Beedi for their support,” the V-P said, speaking at an event to mark the 80th anniversary of RSS journal, the Organiser.

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Woman wins, husband in spotlight

The Muktsar Zila Parishad recently elected Gurbinder Kaur Brar as its chairperson. However, the congratulatory hoardings were put up in the name of her husband, Kulwinder Singh Brar, an AAP leader. On this, some locals say that true gender equality will come only when women are recognised for their own achievements, not through the identity of the men in their families.

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Plans plenty, funds missing

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation seems to have mastered the art of paperwork: 389 proposals drafted, 310 taken up, 79 still pending, but hardly any funds to execute them. Development remains confined to files, with projects awaiting finances even as elections draw closer. While legislators press for action, residents continue to grapple with potholes, clogged drains and stalled works. In Ludhiana, announcements appear easier than execution.

Numbers fail Cong

The Congress’ defeat in the Solan Municipal Corporation mayoral election has left party leaders searching for answers. While the BJP swiftly secured an Independent councillor’s support, the Congress remained hamstrung by internal differences. The lone consolation was that all six Congress councillors stayed united during the mayoral contest, as asserted by Health and Family Welfare Minister DR Shandil, though his own vote proved futile for the second time.

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Congress MLAs get fair hearing

In a rare departure from the past, Congress MLAs were given a substantial opportunity to put forth their views on the contentious 2026 anti-sacrilege law at the June 29 meeting of Sikh legislators convened by Akal Takht Officiating Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj at the Golden Temple complex. The Congress members presented their views without interruption. However, some AAP legislators drew the Jathedar's ire after attempting to interrupt them and accusing the Congress of politicising the issue.

Contributed by Ravi Dhaliwal, Aditi Tandon, Archit Watts, Manav Mander, Ambika Sharma and GS Paul