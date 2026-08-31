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Home / India / Regional Journal: PM’s detour to Tashkent

Regional Journal: PM’s detour to Tashkent

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:55 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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PM Narendra Modi.
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On his visit to Uzbekistan this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a detour to Tashkent. Officials attributed the detour to a closed Pakistani and Iranian airspace. The Iran airspace remains closed on account of the ongoing war with the US. Officials said PM’s special aircraft flew around China for his sojourn to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. The PM is travelling to strengthen bilateral ties with the Central Asian nations and attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek.

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Punjab officials’ predicament

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As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probes alleged wrongdoings in Punjab’s Housing Department, bureaucrats and technocrats find themselves caught between the devil and the deep sea. If they admit to having been asked to favour private builders on the instructions of their political masters, they fear the state Vigilance Bureau may take them to task. If they do not, they may face action from the central agency.

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Foes in House, friends outside

Congress and BJP legislators have been at each other’s throats during the ongoing monsoon session of the Himachal Assembly, trading slogans, barbs and, at times, coming face-to-face. Yet, once the day’s proceedings ended, BJP’s Vipin Singh Parmar and Congress’ Kewal Singh Pathania were spotted taking an evening stroll together on the Assembly lawn. “Whatever we say or do isn’t personal. Our assault is only on the system,” said Parmar. Pathania agreed, saying politics in Himachal was still not as acrimonious as in some

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other states.

Maur Mandi’s show of solidarity

Residents of Maur Mandi in Bathinda demonstrated remarkable community solidarity after a former councillor’s textile shop was gutted recently. Local traders observed a two-hour bandh, alleging that no government representative had visited him. However, they were quick to mobilise funds. SAD’s former minister Janmeja Singh Sekhon announced Rs 2 lakh in assistance, while a local businessman pledged Rs 5 lakh. Other political leaders also announced aid, with AAP MLA Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana pledging his three months’ salary.

(Contributed by Aditi Tandon, Rajmeet Singh, Subhash Rajta and Archit Watts)

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