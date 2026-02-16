Regional journal: Rare books go digital

Own a rare book? The government wants to hear from you. The Publications Division of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has launched a plan to digitise rare books published between 1941 and 1990 to preserve India’s literary heritage. Through its social media handles, the ministry has invited citizens to share photographs and details of such books, including year of publication, number of pages and subject.

Spit stains justice

The Supreme Court is battling an unusual problem — gutka and pan masala stains. With walls and washrooms defaced, the top court has issued a circular urging visitors to mend their ways. It noted that spitting residue in corners and water facilities leads to blockages, infection risks and inconvenience. The court has impressed upon all building users to refrain from the habit and help maintain cleanliness and dignity within the premises.

Credit over care

Punjab’s scheme offering free treatment up to Rs 10 lakh is undeniably noble. But the political noise around it is equally loud. Ministers, MLAs and party workers are aggressively publicising the initiative, ensuring the message — and the credit — reaches every ear. As patients receive free care, the public is also witnessing a spectacle of political self-congratulation, where applause is claimed well before the curtain falls.

‘Logic’ behind threat calls

Threat calls plague not just realtors and singers, but the Punjab Police too. Yet their “solutions” can surprise. When a realtor reported a gangster’s WhatsApp threat, a senior cop advised him to stop using WhatsApp — “No WhatsApp, no threat calls”. To further drive home the point, he cited bomb threats emailed only to private schools because government schools lack official email IDs, leaving the complainant bemused.

Vij’s run-in with cops

Haryana minister Anil Vij shares a bitter-sweet equation with the state police. The outspoken former Home Minister, now handling Energy and Transport, is known for public spats with senior officers. His recent run-in with Kaithal SP Upasana grabbed social media attention. It marks his second such clash with an SP-rank officer in recent years, even as his frequent run-ins with government officials is a known fact.

Protest meets hospitality

Muktsar saw political theatre when AAP activists led by minister Baljit Kaur protested outside PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring’s residence. Congress workers welcomed them with tea, sweets and “welcome” placards, even inviting them inside. The protesters declined and placed a bouquet offered to the minister on the road. Warring, away at the time, said they were free to protest or even stay overnight. The stir targeted remarks by LoP Partap Singh Bajwa against a state minister.

Solo protest stand

After eight Opposition MPs were suspended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for tearing papers during protests over Rahul Gandhi being denied to speak in the House, demonstrations shifted to Parliament’s entrance stairs. Soon, only one Congress MP remained protesting with posters. When a BJP MP asked him why he persisted alone, he replied he wasn’t alone — lakhs of constituents stood with him.

Fan loyalty swings

Gurdaspur residents beamed when local lad Dilpreet Singh Ponty Bajwa captained Canada in the T20 World Cup. But cricket’s uncertainties quickly tested loyalty. After his cheap dismissals in the first two matches, some fans cried betrayal. From pride to criticism in days, the mood swing showed how swiftly public adoration can turn, forgetting the game’s glorious unpredictability.

Contributed by Aditi Tandon, Satya Prakash, Manav Mander, Gaurav Kanthwal, Pradeep Sharma, Archit Watts, Animesh Singh and Ravi Dhaliwal