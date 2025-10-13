Regional Journal: Sukhu’s watch-ful eyes on babus

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is a hard taskmaster. He has made it mandatory for all senior bureaucrats, including the Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretaries, to arrive in office at 10 am sharp and mark their attendance like all other employees. It has often been seen that many bureaucrats, especially when the CM is away on tours, reach office at their convenience.

Traditional attire for SC staff

Turning a new leaf, the Supreme Court this season permitted women staffers to attend office in “traditional sober clothes instead of the prescribed uniform” on Karva Chauth. The permission was granted on a special formal request made by women employees of the SC Registry.

US media at BJP headquarters

Amid the India-US tensions over tariffs, the BJP on October 9 hosted senior journalists from US media houses at its national headquarters. Guests comprised scribes and columnists of The Washington Post, The New York Times and a member of Hudson Institute, a leading think tank. BJP foreign affairs department under Vijay Chauthaiwale led the interaction.’

No invite to Cabinet ministers

The absence of Cabinet ministers Dr Baljit Kaur and Gurmeet Singh Khuddian at a recent event attended by top AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Bhagwant Singh Mann has raised eyebrows. Interestingly, when the event was held in Bathinda, the ministers were present in the nearby Muktsar district. One minister acknowledged not receiving an invite. Though a senior officer clarified that the function was “Bathinda-centric”, there seems more than meets the eye.

Tussi kithon ji

Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur recently visited the grain market in Malout town to know the problems of farmers. An elderly farmer from Raniwala village in neighbouring Lambi Assembly segment had none. Sitting comfortably on his charpoy, he declared, “No problem ji,” and asked in the same breath, “Tussi kithon ji?” The minister had nothing to say except to smile and reply, “Main etho hi haan, Malout.” She even shared this video on her Facebook page.

Contributed by Pratibha Chauhan, Aditi Tandon & Archit Watts