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Home / India / Regional Journal: ‘Virus Punjab de’

Regional Journal: ‘Virus Punjab de’

Untold stories from the states

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:36 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Taking a cue from MP Amritpal Singh’s outfit Waris Punjab De, police officers fighting gangsterism have coined a new phrase for gangsters, “Virus Punjab De”. “We are trying our best to eliminate them,” quipped an officer. “But these viruses are made of special material. They don’t die. They only become inactive, only to resurface when the time is right.”

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Akhilesh’s witty swipe

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, known for his deadpan wit, provided a light moment in Parliament. Spotting Union Minister JP Nadda walking towards him in the Central Lobby, Akhilesh quickly stepped aside and quipped, “Chaliye hat jaate hain, madhyastata karane wale aa gaye!” (Let’s move aside, the mediator has arrived). The remark was a reference to Nadda’s role, along with Union Minister Jitendra Singh, in talks with the Cockroach Janta Party during the recent students’ agitation over the NEET paper leak.

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Beniwal has LS in splits

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal left the Lok Sabha in splits during the debate on the anti-paper leak Bill. Taking a dig at BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, Beniwal recalled his brief stint as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and joked that the film “Nayak”, in which Anil Kapoor played a one-day CM, was inspired by Pal. The usually talkative Pal, who was presiding over the proceedings of the House, was left speechless.

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Himachal politics of give & take

Politics is often about give and take, and Himachal Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri reminded colleague Dhani Ram Shandil of just that. Sharing the stage during the flagging off of electric buses in Shandil’s constituency, Agnihotri joked that he had already “given” buses and water supply schemes to the area and was now waiting for the Health Minister to return the favour.

Punjabi joy rings twice

Women beneficiaries of the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana had a reason to smile after Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann released the scheme’s second instalment in Pathankot. One beneficiary summed up the mood: “This scheme brings more peace to the dining table than many family discussions. The ‘too-too’ notification on my phone has become a joyful doorbell, announcing relief and happiness every time the money is credited.”

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Mann swings bat

During his recent visit to Patiala, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tried his hands at cricket with village boys. Known more for his love of volleyball, Mann managed to defend a few deliveries, prompting local boys to joke that Punjab’s cricket administrators should now watch out for a new contender. By common consent, however, his volleyball skills and fiery speeches still outshine his batting.

Punjab BJP’s lone woman vice-prez

Jasmine Sandhawalia, a firebrand BJP leader and former journalist, is the lone woman to be appointed as the party’s Punjab unit vice-president. She was among 12 new vice-presidents announced by state BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Sunday. She had joined the BJP six years ago and worked diligently to rise through the ranks. She has not only worked in the national media team and appeared as the party’s representative on news channels but has also been actively involved in the party’s political strategy.

(Contributed by Animesh Singh, Subhash Rajta, Ravi Dhaliwal, Aman Sood and Ruchika M Khanna)

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