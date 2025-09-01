Regional journal: Women officers lead flood fight

During floods, Fazilka’s three women officers — Deputy Commissioner Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu, ADC Mandeep Kaur and SDM Veerpal Kaur — have been working tirelessly. They visit relief camps late into the night, coordinating with NDRF, Army, BSF, NGOs and villagers. Beyond disaster management, they have been seen tying rakhis to jawans, celebrating Vijay Diwas and overseeing the installation of a 200-foot flag at the border. DC Sandhu says standing with people in grief is a “moral duty”. Their hands-on leadership has earned admiration across Punjab.

Advertisement

Amritsar cops sail to save

The Amritsar rural police, led by SSP Maninder Singh, are braving floods along the Ajnala-Ramdass border. Singh personally rode boats to rescue stranded villagers, persuading hesitant families to leave homes. In one case, he patiently convinced an elderly couple to evacuate before waters rose dangerously. Rescue operations brought heart-wrenching scenes, with people abandoning homes and belongings in tears, praying to Waheguru. Despite minimal equipment and risky conditions, the police remained steadfast, embodying courage and compassion during Punjab’s devastating floods.

Advertisement

Rahul, Sibal warm up again

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former minister Kapil Sibal seem to be warming up publicly more often. At an AICC legal event, Gandhi acknowledged consulting Sibal on constitutional matters. In turn, Sibal, an Independent MP, backed Gandhi’s “Voter Adhikar Rally”. Their visible bonhomie has triggered speculation that the former Congress leader might consider returning to the parent party.

Advertisement

Shukla’s space stint sparks hope

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, first Indian to visit the ISS, conducted seven microgravity experiments. These included studies on algae, seed sprouting, tardigrades, muscle regeneration and human-screen interaction in zero gravity. Union Minister Jitendra Singh has said the Department of Biotechnology is analysing results, with findings expected in months. The experiments, if fruitful, could held astronauts grow food during long missions.

Negi boycott splits BJP?

Acrimony between Himachal Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and LoP Jai Ram Thakur has deepened. BJP legislators declared a “boycott” of Negi in the Assembly, refusing to question him or hear replies during debates. Yet, when Thakur was absent, BJP MLA Hans Raj asked Negi a query, which he answered swiftly. Negi later mocked the opposition’s stand as “forced”, hinting the boycott lacked conviction. CM Sukhu has claimed this reflects fissures within the BJP, though the opposition insists discipline prevails. For now, Negi seems to have the last laugh.

Contributed by Praful Chander Nagpal, Neha Walia, Aditi Tandon, Aksheev Thakur and Pratibha Chauhan