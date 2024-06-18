 #RegionalJournal: Untold stories from the provinces : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • #RegionalJournal: Untold stories from the provinces

#RegionalJournal: Untold stories from the provinces

#RegionalJournal: Untold stories from the provinces


Poll rivalry continues

The poll rivalry between Congress leader Gurjeet Singh Aujla and AAP minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, who contested the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat, has not relented. Both of them are trying to outdo each other on emotive public issues. Aujla rushed to makeshift shops and kiosks of migrants, which were set on fire by some miscreants. Similarly, he reached the house of Tejpal Singh, who was killed fighting for Russia in the war against Ukraine. He was also quick to land in a hospital where an NRI of Punjabi origin was hospitalised after being attacked in Himachal Pradesh’s Dalhousie. Following suit, minster Dhaliwal reached all of them on the next day of Aujla’s visits. It sets speculation among the public that both of them continue to keep each other on the toes.

Deol’s missing file

Five years ago, when actor Sunny Deol contested the parliamentary poll from Gurdaspur, he spent Rs 78 lakh as poll expenses against the prescribed limit of Rs 70 lakh. This amounted to an alleged corrupt practice under Section 123(6) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. As per Section 8(A) of the Act, an MP can be disqualified in such a case. A complaint was filed by a Congress leader with the District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner and the Chief Electoral Officer. But Deol escaped being disqualified. Interestingly, nobody in the district administration knows for sure where the file pertaining to the complaint has gone. The issue seems to have died a natural death because the complainant, then a Congress man, is now with the BJP.

Waqf Board’s gift

CONSTITUENTS of various Muslim outfit of the region, including mosques, madrasas, Islamic educational and healthcare institutes, are jubilant over the Eid gift from the Punjab Waqf Board. It has announced various grants worth Rs 3.5 crore on occasion of the Eid-al-Adha. All employees of Islamic outfits were paid Rs 5,000 each for celebrating the festival of sacrifice.

Farmers’ sweet revenge

The defeat of former Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni from the Kheri Lok Sabha constituency in UP came as sweet revenge for the farmers. “We had expected that the Modi government would drop Teni from the Union ministry. But, when the government failed to do so, we did that by ensuring his defeat in the Lok Sabha poll,” said farmer activist Gurucharan Singh. “It was a silent campaign. Activists of four farmer unions reached out to farmers cutting across caste lines. Our workers remained confined to their respective villages, otherwise it could have become a local versus outsiders issue,” said farmer leader Guramneet Mangat.

Amethi MP welcomed

Kishori Lal Sharma, 62, of Ludhiana, is MP-elect from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. It took not less than four decades for Kishori to become a giant killer from a Sewa Dal worker. A Gandhi family loyalist had been camping in Amethi since 1984 when he was called to work in the maiden election of Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Having worked for and seen Rajiv winning thrice, Sonia Gandhi once and Rahul Gandhi thrice from the Congress stronghold, Kishori was the Congress’ surprise pick this election after Rahul had lost the 2019 poll. But this Ludhiana native took revenge of Rahul’s defeat by pipping the BJP heavyweight and Union minister Smriti Irani by a convincing margin of around 1.67 lakh votes. Back home after the election for the first time, Ludhiana threw a grand reception for “its own” Amethi MP and “giant killer” Kishori, who remains as humble as he was before.

Contributed by Neeraj Bagga, Ravi Dhaliwal, Mahesh Sharma, Deepender Deswal & Nitin Jain

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Monsoon set to advance further, likely to keep date with Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

2
Trending

‘Divided by borders, united by cultures’: Harbhajan Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Wasim Akram dance their way into cricket fans’ hearts

3
Diaspora

Nikhil Gupta, accused of murder-for-hire plot against Sikh separatist, pleads not guilty in US court

4
Jalandhar

Punjab: AAP picks Mohinder Bhagat, BJP Sheetal Angural for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

5
Punjab

Punjab Government should review free-power policy, says power engineers' body as demand hits all-time high of 15,500 MW

6
Punjab

Punjab farmers continue protest at Ladhowal toll barrier for second day, Rs 1 crore loss in 24 hours

7
India

9 killed as goods train rams into Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal

8
India

Rahul Gandhi retains Rae Bareli; Priyanka to make electoral debut from Wayanad

9
Himachal

Himachal bypolls: Congress fields Hardeep Bawa from Nalagarh, Dr Pushpendra Verma from Hamirpur

10
Delhi

Amul seeks return of ice-cream tub from Noida customer for investigation after centipede complaint

Don't Miss

View All
In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams
Punjab

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

Top News

9 die, 41 hurt in WB train collision

9 die, 41 hurt in West Bengal train collision

Goods train hits Kanchanjunga Express | ‘Signal failure’ pro...

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

NSA Doval, US counterpart talk critical tech cooperation

NSA Ajit Doval, US counterpart talk critical tech cooperation

Priyanka settles for Wayanad seat for maiden poll plunge

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra settles for Wayanad seat for maiden poll plunge

Rahul not keen on LoP role, but Congress hopeful

Rahul Gandhi not keen on LoP role, but Congress hopeful

Decision on post in few days: Sources


Cities

View All

INTACH to help preserve historic fort, memorial

INTACH to help preserve historic fort, memorial

Eid-ul-Adha celebrated with religious enthusiasm in Amritsar

Dhaliwal to meet Himachal CM soon in NRI couple assault case

Majithia seeks high-level probe in missing SAD worker’s case

Farmers offer ‘desi daru’, food, fodder for cattle to labourers

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

No check on sale of hookah, charcoal at Panjab University campus shops

No check on sale of hookah, charcoal at Panjab University campus shops

10 UT heritage items sold for Rs 88 lakh in US auction

Municipal Corporation to engage agency to handle Central projects

Chandigarh Administration urged to stop civic body from leasing out farm land

Defect in new bike not repaired, dealer directed to refund price

Water crisis deepens in Delhi as levels plummet at Wazirabad

Water crisis deepens in Delhi as levels plummet at Wazirabad

AAP, BJP engage in war of words over water shortage in Delhi

Bidhuri resigns as Vidhan Sabha LoP

Seed-embedded cards gain popularity as sustainable alternative to traditional paper

On Father’s Day, man kills daughter for honour

AAP faces uphill task in Jalandhar West bypoll

AAP faces uphill task in Jalandhar West bypoll

AAP, BJP bet on turncoats for Jalandhar (West) battle

Nawanshahr youth’s 9-second voice note from Russia leaves kin jittery

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Congress treads carefully, shortlists 7 for Jalandhar (West) bypoll

Farmer unions continue protest at Ladhowal toll plaza for second day

Farmer unions continue protest at Ladhowal toll plaza for second day

Giant slayer Kishori Lal Sharma gets rousing welcome in hometown Ludhiana

Ludhiana sizzles; Samrala records highest temperature in Punjab at 47.2°C

Major fire breaks out at boutique on Malhar road

Gang involved in printing fake currency notes busted

Police conduct cordon & search drive at suspected drug hotspots, 3 booked

Police conduct cordon & search drive at suspected drug hotspots, 3 booked

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike

Blood donation camp