DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / ‘Register births and deaths on time’: Law with tough provisions effective from Oct 1

‘Register births and deaths on time’: Law with tough provisions effective from Oct 1

The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, passed by both Houses of Parliament, became the law after the President's assent last month

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:48 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The law tightens regulations for delayed registration of births and deaths and requires judicial intervention for applications filed more than two years after the event. Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

The provisions of a newly enacted law that tightens regulations for delayed registration of births and deaths will come into force on October 1, Registrar General of India Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan said on Wednesday.

The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, passed by both Houses of Parliament, became the law after the President's assent last month.

Advertisement

In a gazette notification, Narayan said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2026 (12 of 2026), the Central Government hereby appoints the 1st day of October, 2026, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force."

Advertisement

The law tightens regulations for delayed registration of births and deaths and requires judicial intervention for applications filed more than two years after the event.

The new law amended Section 13(3) of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969 (as amended in 2023), "in order to make provisions of delayed registration more stringent".

Advertisement

"This will encourage timely reporting of event of birth and death," the Bill had said.

Applications seeking registration after one year but within two years of birth or death will still require an order from a DM, SDM or an authorised executive magistrate, according to the new law.

The official must verify the correctness of the event before the registration can proceed upon payment of a prescribed fee, it says.

The law introduces a higher level of judicial scrutiny for reports made after two years, mandating an order from a judicial magistrate (first class).

The Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, was enacted to provide for the regulation of registration of births and deaths and for matters connected therewith.

The registration of births and deaths is mandatory under the Act, and the certificate issued under the law provides legal identity.

A certificate of birth or death is admissible in evidence for proving the birth or death of a person.

The Act was amended in 2023, and the provisions of the amended law came into force from October 1 that year.

The government said that these amendments are intended to "encourage timely reporting" of vital events.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts