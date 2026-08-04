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Home / India / Registration of Births and Deaths Bill passed by Rajya Sabha amid Opposition protests

Registration of Births and Deaths Bill passed by Rajya Sabha amid Opposition protests

The Bill seeks to amend provisions of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, to tighten the existing norms, mandating an order from a judicial magistrate (first class) for birth and death registrations made more than two years after the event

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:51 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan conducts proceedings in the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, onTuesday. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)
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The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed 'The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026' by a voice vote amid continuous sloganeering by Opposition members, who repeatedly demanded the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the House and also raised slogans on the alleged theft of donations at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

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The Bill seeks to amend provisions of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, to tighten the existing norms, mandating an order from a judicial magistrate (first class) for birth and death registrations made more than two years after the event.

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Under the existing law, registrations delayed by more than one year require an order from a district magistrate, sub-divisional magistrate, or an authorised executive magistrate, and the provision will continue to apply for delays of up to two years under the amended law.

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Replying to the debate amid continued slogan-shouting by Opposition members, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said several members had explained the importance of the proposed legislation and urged the Opposition to understand its purpose.

He said the Modi government was committed to ensuring that every child born in the country was registered and that every death was recorded so that deceased persons did not continue as "ghost voters" benefiting parties pursuing "appeasement politics".

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"The Congress cheated this country through birth and death registration," he alleged.

When the House met for the post lunch sitting at 2 pm after two adjournments, Rai moved the Bill for consideration and passage.

The Bill was discussed amid din, and the minister later replied to the debate even as Opposition members raised slogans seeking the presence of Shah in the House.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said the House was not functioning properly and that there was only one way to run Parliament.

"The Prime Minister and the Home Minister should come. We want discussion," he said.

Several members of the NDA favoured the Bill saying it was necessary. However, Opposition members when allowed to speak on the Bill demanded the presence of the Home Minister in the House.

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