Regulator flags falsified drugs after WHO alert

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 10

The Central Drug Standard Control Organisation has flagged two drugs — anti-cancer Adcetris injection and liver drug Defitelio for multiple falsified versions after a WHO alert and has asked state drug controllers to keep track of their sale and distribution.

The drug controller advisory this week issued a safety alert identifying multiple falsified versions of Adcetris injection 50 mg manufactured by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and identified in four countries, including India.

“These products are most often available at the patient level and distributed in the unregulated supply chains (mainly online). The products have been identified in both regulated and illicit supply chains, sometimes at patient levels as well. The WHO has reported that there are at least eight different batch numbers of falsified versions in circulation,” the CDSCO said.

On September 4, the WHO issued a medical product alert saying it refers to one falsified batch of Defitelio (defibrotide sodium).

"This falsified product has been detected in India (April) and Turkiye (July) and was supplied outside of regulated and authorised channels," the WHO said.

