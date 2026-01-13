DT
PT
Home / India / Rejected lover kills woman in Greater Noida, hides body under parked car to stage accident

Rejected lover kills woman in Greater Noida, hides body under parked car to stage accident

Ankit Kumar is arrested after an encounter with police teams near the Dhakiya Wale Baba roundabout

PTI
Noida, Updated At : 10:59 PM Jan 13, 2026 IST
Photo for representation
Police on Tuesday arrested a man accused of murdering a 27-year-old woman whose body was found under a parked car in Greater Noida's Beta-2 sector, with investigators saying the crime was triggered after she refused to marry him.

Ankit Kumar was arrested after an encounter with police teams near the Dhakiya Wale Baba roundabout, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Sudhir Kumar said.

"The accused opened fire at the police team with the intention to kill when we tried to stop him. In retaliatory firing in self-defence, he was injured and subsequently arrested," Kumar told reporters.

The victim, identified as Deepa, a native of Mahoba district, was found dead under a car parked near a park in the Beta-2 sector on Monday. She lived in a rented flat in the area with her younger brother and worked at a private call centre in Noida's Sector 60.

The police said Deepa had left home for work on Sunday night but did not return. Her brother approached the police after her mobile phone remained switched off. Her body was discovered the next morning, following which a murder case was registered at the Beta-2 police station.

During interrogation, the arrested accused told the police that he was acquainted with the woman and was in love with her.

"When she refused his proposal, he strangled her to death on the night of January 11 and attempted to make it appear as an accident by placing the body under a parked car," the police said.

A stolen motorcycle, the woman's mobile phone, a country-made pistol, one used cartridge and two live cartridges were recovered from the accused, they said.

The injured accused has been admitted to a hospital, and further legal proceedings are under way, the police added.

